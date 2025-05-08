Billings Outlaws Playbook: A New Leader

May 8, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Billings Outlaws News Release







The Billings Outlaws, all season, have been missing a key piece to their team, a quarterback. On Tuesday, the Outlaws announced their signing of Malik Henry. Malik was a former 5 start quarterback who has produced in multiple professional football leagues. Now with the previous week's additions and Malik Henry to stabilize the quarterback spot, Billings looks to correct their course.

Malik henry - Leader

The Outlaws' quarterback play has been up and down all season. This has made it tough to have a consistent offense, and without that, it can harm the entire team. Malik Henry is a well-storied quarterback, and he is still young. Malik's play style fits the Arena League well, and he and Cedric Walker hope this marriage can right this ship.

"Malik isn't starting, he's leading. He's come in and is already setting the tone. He's brought a lot to the table. The team instantly gravitated towards him the second he walked in. With our other additions and Henry, I like what we are doing."

Pieces to the Puzzle

Last week, the Outlaws made a flurry of moves on both sides of the ball. Darius Prince and Dwayne Hollis have already made huge impacts on building this team up in the direction Walker wants the team to go. The additions came just 2 days before their game, with a full week and the addition of Malik, this may look like a whole new team.

"The guys are pros, and they clearly played well. But we really needed some stability there at the quarterback spot. Last week, we had two pick-sixes, and that is not going to win you games in this league. We can't have self-inflicted wounds, so we can't be doing that. We needed someone who could lead this room."

The Outlaws are set to host the Washington Wolfpack Saturday at 8:00 PM EST, fans can catch the game on EVERGREENNOW.

