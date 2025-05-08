Nashville Kats Playbook: out for Revenge

Arena Football One (AF1)

Nashville Kats News Release







Week 9 of the 2025 Arena Football One regular season is here, and teams are beginning to set their sights on the playoffs. For Nashville, the mantra of taking it "one game at a time" has worked well this season. After three straight wins, the Kats have been working hard in preparation for a revenge game against the undefeated Albany Firebirds. We spoke with Nashville's General Manager & Head Coach about his team heading into a crucial game on the team's schedule. Want to watch all the action? Head to EvergreenNOW! and Vice TV, the exclusive streaming partners of AF1!

gruden joins kats' ownership group

HUGE news this week out of Nashville, TN, as former NFL Head Coach Jon Gruden has joined Nashville's ownership group as a Partner. In an official press release announced on Monday via the Kats official website and AF1, Gruden will serve in consulting and advisory roles for the franchise. We asked Coach Arbet what it means to the organization adding someone of Gruden's caliber to an already rock-solid ownership group. "It's great. Anytime you [can add] a legend, a great coach like him, [He is] a great guy. It's awesome for our football team."

mcfarland joins nashville

Defensive Back Isaiah McFarland signed with the Kats late last week. Arena Football One's interceptions leader heading into week 9 action joins an already loaded secondary. We asked Coach Arbet about the move and what he thinks of McFarland's play this season. "He's had a lot of success this year, leading the league in interceptions. [He is a] great player. A Great young man. Great human being. And, a great football player. We had to go get him. It was a no-brainer." Next, we asked Arbet about what McFarland brings to a secondary that already includes players like Amos Coleman III, Shaun Lewis, and Byron Edwards. "He's a ball-hawk, you know? He has a knack for getting those interceptions and get those points. Anyone who can give us an opportunity to get those turnovers, you have to give him an opportunity."

seeking revenge

The focus in practice this week has been cleaning up past mistakes and being razor-sharp heading into a Week 9 showdown with Albany. We asked Arbet about how practices have gone and what the team has and will continue to emphasize heading into this massively important game. "Just do what we do. We're playing the standard in Arena Football One football. They're beating people by a lot of points. It is an opportunity to play against a high-level opponent like the Firebirds." Back in Week 3, the Kats came up short in a 40-32 loss to Albany. We asked Coach Arbet back then what he was feeling heading into that game. The response was the game was a measuring stick sort of game. Here is what Arbet had to say about this week's rematch against the undefeated Firebirds. "Albany is a good football team. They have some great players. I told the guys, 'You're going to have to play mistake-free football. You'll have to be locked in and play the best game you've ever played." Nashville takes on Albany this Saturday night at MVP Arena in New York. Airing exclusively on Vice TV beginning at 7:00 PM EST, this matchup has the potential to be a game of the year nominee!

