Lightning Fail to Strike in 58-7 Loss in Billings

June 1, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Billings Outlaws News Release







It was a must win situation for the Billings Outlaws as they played host to the Oregon Lightning with both teams chasing a spot in the playoffs. In the end, the home crowd fueled their team to a 58-7 win to keep them alive in the postseason hunt.

Billings came out swinging early and never stopped as the Outlaws dominated in every facet of the game scoring on offense, defense, and on special teams.

The Lightning are 0-2 against the Outlaws this season and have been outscored 136-43 in their two meetings this year.

A Rocky Start for the Road Squad

Oregon opened the game with a promising drive. Quarterback Dalton Cole managed to move the ball inside the Billings 10-yard line. Unfortunately, the Lightning came up empty as Outlaws defensive back Tahj Wright stepped in front of a pass for an interception in the end zone.

On the ensuing drive, Billings fans watched as Malik Henry marched his offense quickly down to the Oregon 20-yard line. Henry lofted a pass to the corner of the endzone that found Darius Prince as he tumbled over the wall. The veteran wideout emerged from the floor with the ball and the touchdown and the 7-0 lead for his team.

The Outlaws did not let off the gas as kicker Dean Faithfull placed his kickoff perfectly off the net giving his kick return team the opportunity to pin the Lightning's returner in the end zone. Their defense held firm getting the ball back for their offense four plays later at the Oregon 1-yard line.

It did not take long for Billings to capitalize on their choice field position. Hunter Swoboda twisted his way over the goal line to score the 1-yard touchdown putting the Outlaws up 14-0 with just under three minutes to play in the first quarter.

Cole managed to settle things down on a Lightning drive that carried over into the second quarter. A pass interference call on 4th and 3 moved kept the drive alive and advanced the ball to the 3-yard. The right side of the line cleared the way for their quarterback to slide into the end zone to close the gap 14-7 with just under 12 minutes to go in the half.

The Outlaws answered back in short order. After a methodical drive, Swoboda notched his second touchdown of the game on a four yard sweep untouched to the end zone. Darius Prince added a two-point conversion on a direct snap a play later.

Oregon avoided disaster on the following kickoff as Faithfull's boot rattled off of the bar sending a live ball into the field of play. Luckily, the Lightning recovered the ball. That relief was short-lived as Cole tossed his second interception of the game on the very next play.

Henry and Prince made Oregon pay in only two snaps connecting for their second score of the night.

The Lightning stalled out on their final possession of the first half giving the ball back to Billings with less than 10 yards to go for another touchdown.

Henry ended the half for Billings by throwing an interception on a 3rd & goal draining the remaining seven seconds of the half. The Outlaws headed into the locker room with a commanding 29-7 halftime lead.

New Half, Same Story

Billings picked up right where they left off to start the second half putting together a penalty assisted touchdown drive that saw Henry get ejected after a scrum broke out after a rush that took him to the 1-yard line. Swoboda finished the job stretching the ball across the goal line for his third touchdown of the game. The Outlaws' lead opened up 39-7 after the Faithfulll conversion.

Oregon did not fare as well with their opening possession of the second half as Cole threw his third interception of the game. After a six play drive, Outlaws' defensive back Jamaar Moore snagged an errant throw for the pick, taking the wind out of his opponents sails.

For the fourth time, Swoboda rumbled his way across the goal line for the touchdown giving his team a commanding 43-7 lead. Faithfull nailed his first deuce of the game on the kickoff, upping the lead 45-7 effectively ending the third quarter.

The Lightning's offensive woes continued as they failed to convert on a time consuming drive which took up almost half of the fourth quarter.

Billings continued to pour it on despite Henry getting ejected from the game on an unsportsmanlike penalty at the goal line. Braden Wingle appeared in relief and found Prince made another highlight reel catch over the wall for a 25-yard touchdown the very next play

Oregon turned to Jordan Ambrose under center for mop up duty but wound up suffering a familiar fate completing a ball to Outlaws' defensive back Dwayne Hollis for pick six. Faithfull puts the extra point on the board giving his team the 58-7 lead with just over four minutes left in the game.

Key Players for Billings

All three phases of the game shined. Prince and Swoboda accounted for six total touchdowns. Faithfull was clutch on special teams converting all of extra point attempts while tacking on a deuce. He also made life difficult for the return team resulting in difficult field position for the opposing offense. The defense came through with three interceptions which kept the ball in the hands of their offense.

Key Players for Oregon

While there was little to be happy with for the Lightning, they can still rely on the legs of their quarterback to produce when there is very little production. Cole accounted for 41 yards on 8 carries and scored his team's only points.

Up Next

The Billings Outlaws play host to the Nashville Kats on Monday, June 9th at 6:00 p.m. MDT to try and keep their postseason hopes alive. Catch all the exciting action on EvergreenNOW.

Oregon will seek comfort at home as they welcome the Corpus Christi Tritons with the Lightning still in playoff contention. Kickoff from Redmond is 7:30 MDT and you can watch it live on ViceTV.







