Nashville Kats Pounce on Corpus Christi Tritons 44-39

June 1, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Nashville Kats News Release







Week 12 Arena Football One action continued after an action-packed Saturday night. The 4-3 Nashville Kats traveled to Corpus Christi to battle the 3-4 Tritons. With both teams in the thick of the 2025 playoff picture, each win holds more weight this late in the regular season. The Tritons were looking to snap a four-game losing streak, while the Kats were looking to win their second straight contest. A back-and-forth matchup would see Nashville come away with a 44-39 win on Sunday night. Interested in betting on Arena Football One games? Head to Bettor Edge to get started today!

EARLY FIREWORKS IN TEXAS

The home team would start with the ball on offense on the five yard line. After an offsides penalty gave Corpus Christi a fresh set of downs, Wide Receiver Richy Anderson II would catch a pass from Quarterback Fred Payton Jr. to keep the drive alive. Three plays later, Wide Receiver Drevon Macon would haul in a 14-yard touchdown from Payton Jr. A missed extra point would make it 6-0 Tritons with 9:11 remaining in the opening frame. The Nashville offense would trot out on the field looking for a score on their opening possession. The Kats marched down the field in record time, resulting in Quarterback Tyler Kulka finding Wide Receiver Nih-Jer Jackson for a 12-yard score. A fast-flowing quarter brought the score to 6-6 halfway through the first 15 minutes of play.

Tritons Running back Josiah King returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown. In the blink of an eye, Corpus Christi regained the lead 12-6. As if the action could not get fast enough, Nashville Defensive Back Amos Coleman III answered with a return touchdown of his own on the very next play. The score would sit at 12 a piece following the crazy back-to-back kickoff return touchdowns. Corpus Christi's next offensive possession would start with 4:33 remaining in the first quarter. Starting from the three yard line after a false start, Payton Jr. connected with Macon to extend the drive. The first quarter would come to a close after an action-packed start to the game.

With the Tritons possessing the ball at the start of the second quarter, Corpus Christi's penalties and play clock issues continued. They had to burn their second time out of the half with 13:02 remaining after the play clock wound down too close to zero. A false start would back them up further, bringing up a 3rd and 15. Despite those penalties, the Tritons would air it out to Macon once again, connecting on a 30-yard receiving touchdown. Corpus Christi would break the tie to make it 19-12 in the second quarter. Starting inside their own ten yard line, Nashville would get their second offensive possession of the night. Kulka would hit Wide Receivers Jordon Gandy and Milton Williams III to extend the drive. Facing a 4th and goal, Kulka would hand the ball off to Williams III for a touchdown. After a missed extra point attempt, Corpus Christi would hold a slim 19-18 lead.

7:10 remained in a wild second quarter. The Tritons looked for more points on offense trying to extend their lead. After a Nashville sack on Payton Jr., Corpus Christi faced a crucial 4th down deep in their own territory. Anderson II would haul in a fantastic throw from Payton Jr. to set up a 1st and goal for the Tritons. Time management issues would continue for the Tritons, however. Back-to-back penalties would move the Tritons back to the 15 yard line as they continued to operate on offense. After the one-minute warning, Corpus Christi would turn the ball over on downs. With just 48 seconds remaining in the half, Nashville would get just their third offensive possession of the game. The Kulka-to-Gandy connection continued to be successful for the Kats. Kulka would connect with Williams III on an easy pitch-and-catch to retake the lead with just eight ticks remaining in the half. A successful two-point conversion made it 26-19 Kats. Corpus Christi looked for a quick score with time winding down on the action. A huge pass interference penalty gave the Tritons a chance to score with just three seconds remaining. Nashville's defensive line would come up big on a sack on Payton Jr. to end the first half.

back and forth second half

Nashville would start at their own five yard line to begin the second half. Kulka and company continued to operate at peak efficiency against the Tritons' defense. After a broken play resulted in a nice gain via a Kulka run, Gandy hauled in a 13-yard strike from Nashville's gunslinger. The Kats pushed further ahead by a score of 32-19 in the third quarter. Nashville's kickoff coverage continued to feel the wrath of King, as he returned his second touchdown of the night on the ensuing kickoff. The Tritons would pull the score to seven with Nashville still leading 32-25. Nashville continued to move the ball downfield methodically and without error on the next drive. Another fast-moving quarter would see Nashville connect on a beautiful 4th down conversion for a touchdown. Kulka found Wide Receiver DJ Thorpe for the score. The Kats extended their lead to 38-25 with 3:01 remaining in the quarter.

Corpus Christi would look to answer with a score of their own. Versatile Lineman Daniel Byse would rumble and stumble into Kats' territory after a broken play caused by Nashville's pressure. As the game spilled into the fourth quarter, Wide Receiver Joshua Reese would catch a 17-yard touchdown from Payton Jr. Corpus Christi continued to stick around, pulling the score to within seven. Nashville led by a score of 38-31 with 13:25 remaining in the game. The Kats special teams mistakes continued on the next kickoff. Williams III would fumble the football which would be recovered in the end zone by the Kats, resulting in a safety by Corpus Christi. The Tritons would shrink Nashville's lead to 38-33 after a wild sequence.

The Tritons offense continued to climb back into the game. Their next offensive possession would see King haul in a great pass from Payton Jr. A few plays later, the Tritons signal-caller would call his own number on an 18-yard scamper for a score. Nashville's lead was overtaken by Corpus Christi, who now led 39-38 with 9:02 left in regulation. The Kats offense continued to move down the field with ease. Kulka would connect with Williams III on a quick screen for a touchdown. Nashville would steal the lead back from Corpus Christi 44-39. The Tritons next possession would spill into the one-minute warning. Nashville's defense continued to swarm Payton Jr., but a 4th and goal would result in a fresh set of downs after an illegal defense penalty. Nashville Defensive Back Shaun Lewis notched his eighth interception of the season on a game-changing mistake from Corpus Christi. An entertaining Arena Football One game would end with a score of 44-39 in favor of the Nashville Kats.

standout players for corpus christi

Quarterback Fred Payton Jr. played a fantastic game for the Tritons. Payton Jr. threw for 190 yards, rushing for 41 more, with four total touchdowns against one of the league's best secondaries. Wide Receivers Richy Anderson II and Drevon Macon caught just about everything thrown their way from Payton Jr. Anderson II led Corpus Christi in receiving yards with 86, and Macon hauled in two touchdowns in the loss. Running back Josiah King returned two touchdowns during his kickoff duties and kept Corpus Christi's momentum high for the majority of the game. The Tritons defense played well with Linebacker Chase Alisauckas and Defensive Back Donnie Lewis Jr. leading the way. Costly penalties for a team still getting acclimated to each other made it tough to pull out a win. Head Coach Johnny Anderson and his staff will continue to work to get better with the regular season winding down. With the Tritons dropping their fifth straight game, all eyes point to next week to keep their season alive.

standout players for nashville

It was another efficient, well-played game for Quarterback Tyler Kulka. Kulka finished the game going 20 of 31, throwing for 196 yards with five passing touchdowns. Zero turnovers helped Nashville's offense operate successfully all night long. Wide Receiver Jordon Gandy showed why he is one of the veteran leaders of this team after a fantastic performance. Wide Receiver Milton Williams III led Nashville's receiving core with three total touchdowns. Nashville's offensive line played a dominant game, allowing just two pressures and zero sacks on their QB. The Kats defensive line proved once again that they are one of the top units in Arena Football One. Defensive Lineman Roderick Perry II and Linebacker Sha'ki Holines came away with two huge sacks. Defensive Back Shaun Lewis continues to plead his case for Defensive Player of the Year after another great game. Defensive Back DJ Maxwell led all Nashville defenders in tackles with four. Head Coach Darren Arbet called a great game on both sides of the ball, taking what Corpus Christi was giving him. Earning their fifth win of the season, Nashville holds steady in the third spot in the playoff picture entering Week 13.

week 13 schedule

After falling to 3-5 on the year, the Corpus Christi Tritons will hit the road to take on the 4-7 Oregon Lightning in Week 13. With both teams still in playoff contention, the Tritons NEED a victory to keep their playoff dreams alive. As for the 5-3 Nashville Kats, they will head to Billings to face the 4-6 Outlaws next Monday night. Earning a sixth win this season would do wonders for Nashville's chances to host a playoff game in 2025. Head to EvergreenNOW and VICE TV to stream every Arena Football One game this season!







