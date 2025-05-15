Nashville Kats Playbook: Practice Makes Perfect

May 15, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Nashville Kats News Release







The Nashville Kats sit at .500 heading into the home stretch of the 2025 Arena Football One regular season. Two losses to the Albany Firebirds and a Week 0 loss to the Southwest Kansas Storm comprise the team's three losses this year. General Manager and Head Coach Darren Arbet spoke on his team's recent injury news, the Week 9 Loss, and how practice has gone this week. Interested in betting on AF1 games in 2025? Head to Bettor Edge today to get started!

team health & week 9 loss

The injury bug has hit Nashville again. The team placed ATH Tom Butters, Defensive Back Byron Edwards II, and Defensive Tackle Justin Foster on injured reserve at the tail end of last week. Thankfully for the Kats, Linebacker Sha'ki Holiness and Wide Receiver Dakari Thorpe were activated off IR. We asked Coach Arbet about the injuries and how they would affect the team for the next few weeks. "Yeah, [they are] short-term injuries. Those things happen during the season, you know?"

Next, we discussed Nashville's Week 9 loss to the Albany Firebirds. A 71-55 defeat would clinch the first playoff spot of 2025 for Albany. Coach Arbet talked about his offense and the ebbs and flows of the loss. "You know, I thought they played well at times, and at times, I thought they were inconsistent." The discussion shifted to Nashville's defensive unit. Coach Arbet raved about his defense, saying "I like our defense. Obviously, we have to do better if we want to beat that team. But I like our guys. It was a full-team loss against Albany. We got outplayed. We got out-coached. We all need to get better."

practice makes perfect

Coach Arbet and his team are laser-focused on improving and correcting mistakes in all phases of the game. Coach spoke on how practice has gone this week and how the team continues to improve day by day. "The guys came out today and they've been practicing great. They practice hard. We just need to get better every week. Our opponent is ourselves." Nashville will get a chance to earn their fourth win of the season as they face the Oregon Lightning in Week 11.







Arena Football One Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.