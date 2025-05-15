Arena Football One's Week 10 Power Rankings

Week 9 of Arena Football One action provided fans with plenty of hard-hitting football. 277 points spread across three games has resulted in movement in the standings. Our Week 10 Power Rankings are here, and it is time to find out where your favorite AF1 franchise sits. With all eight teams making a playoff push, every win matters. Interested in streaming all the action AF1 has to offer? Head to EvergreenNOW and VICE TV to get started!

8. (2-6) washington wolfpack

Our Week 10 Power Rankings start with the Washington Wolfpack. Another loss on the season in Week 9 brings this team's record to 2-6. A 69-10 shellacking at the hands of the Billings Outlaws saw the Wolfpack register fewer than 35 points for the sixth time this year. Washington elected to start newly signed Quarterback Dominique Shoffner against the Outlaws on Saturday night. That move resulted in a sparse offensive output. Head Coach J.R. Wells and his staff would eventually turn to Quarterback Adam Kruse, but the offense continued to sputter. The Wolfpack were hammered in the trenches by a dominant Outlaws defense. Costly interceptions and turning the ball over on downs put Washington in a position with zero momentum, and a hole too big to overcome. However, the Wolfpack have a fantastic duo of Wide Receivers in Ledarian McAllister and DeShon Williams. The pair have combined for 66 receptions, 589 receiving yards, and 13 receiving touchdowns this season. With more adequate quarterback play, this tandem could open up the offense for Washington. As it stands now, the Wolfpack have thrown a league-high 16 interceptions in 2025.

Defensively, the Wolfpack were unable to contain a retooled and revamped Outlaws offense in Week 9. Washington surrendered 69 points in this past Saturday's loss and have now allowed 60-plus points in a game four times this season. Entering Week 10 play, Linebacker Chei Hill leads the league with ten sacks. The Defensive Back duo of Caleb Brown and Machiah Lee have combined for 52 total tackles, six interceptions, and nine passes defensed this season. Washington also ranks second in the AF1 in tackles for loss with 33. On the contrary, the Wolfpack have given up a league-worst 482 points to opponents. Wells' crew will need to tighten up in all phases to avoid getting eliminated from playoff contention. The Wolfpack will travel to a familiar foe in the Oregon Lightning this Sunday, streaming on EvergreenNOW.

7. (3-3) corpus christi tritons

The Corpus Christi Tritons move up one spot to number seven this week. After beginning the season 3-0, the Tritons have now lost three games in a row. A Week 9 defeat at the hands of the Oregon Lightning has the Tritons reeling heading into the final stretch of the regular season. Quarterback Fred Payton Jr. has some new weapons to throw to under center. Payton Jr. has had a great season despite the Tritons' roster shuffling in recent weeks. Payton Jr. has amassed 23 total touchdowns in five games played this season. Corpus Christi's "do-it-all" receiver/running back Josiah King has emerged as a weapon for the Tritons. Veteran Wide Receiver Moe Strong looks to assert himself as the Tritons' new number one receiver, and Wide Receiver Richy Anderson II will continue to get acclimated in Corpus Christi's offensive game plan. Payton is dangerous with his legs as well, and he will need to use his dual-threat capabilities to ensure better offense production from here on out. More continuity along the offensive line for the Tritons will be key moving forward, as they have allowed a league-worst 29 sacks this season.

Switching to the defense, this unit has lost some talent along the defensive line and secondary. More consistency in the trenches will be crucial to the team's success, as the Tritons have registered just 11 sacks in six games. Defensive Back Lakeith Murray has had a great season for the Tritons. Other key defenders include Linebacker Chase Alisauckas and Defensive Lineman Solo Tusa. Collectively speaking, Corpus Christi has done an excellent job at getting fumbles and making the most out of turnover-worthy opportunities. Another area of improvement for this team is special teams. The Tritons are the only team in the league to have not converted a successful field goal try. They also rank last in kick return yards amongst all Arena Football One teams. Head Coach Johnny Anderson and his staff will look to regroup and get back in the win column as they face the Albany Firebirds in Week 11.

6. (3-5) oregon lightning

The Oregon Lightning have won two games in a row and arrive in the sixth spot this week. Off the heels of a 52-20 AF1 After Dark win over Corpus Christi this past Monday night, the Lightning are beginning to put things together. Quarterback Dalton Cole led an Oregon offense that was efficient and dominant throughout the game. Cole has been one of the premier gunslingers during the 2025 season, accumulating 1,555 passing yards and 24 passing touchdowns. The six-foot-three signal-caller has also been a consistent rusher with 201 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. Wide Receivers Kris Lewis and Maurice Ashley have been favorite targets for Cole this season. Lewis ranks third in Arena Football One in receiving yards with 430. With Wide Receiver Marquis Sampson being placed on injured reserve, this duo will need to continue to spark Oregon's offense. The Lightning are one of three teams in Arena Football One to average over 500 yards of total offense per game in 2025.

Oregon's defense looked stellar in the Week 9 win, and they will need to continue to improve on that side of the ball moving forward. The Lightning rank third in the league in sacks with 26 and are tied for second league-wide with seven forced fumbles on the year. Defensive Linemen Miqueal Pillow-Smiley, Mike Fields, and Amani Peoples have been consistent, relentless pass-rushers all season long. Entering Week 10 action, Pillow-Smiley is among the top five in sacks in the league. Linebacker Jeremiah Spicer has been a difference maker since joining the Lightning a few weeks back as well. While the trenches have been a strong point defensively, the secondary needs some improvement for Oregon to continue to have success. The Lightning rank last in Arena Football One in both interceptions and passes defensed. Oregon jumps both Washington and Corpus Christi due to better offensive output and more consistent play at this point in the season. Head Coach Chuck Jones and his squad will look to make it three wins in a row as they face a familiar foe in the Washington Wolfpack in Week 10.

5. (2-5) salina liberty

Coming in at number five are the Salina Liberty. A few short weeks ago, this Salina team looked like the worst team in the league. Two big wins and an overtime loss to the Albany Firebirds put Salina in an excellent position to make a push for the playoffs. Quarterback Rakeem Cato has provided stability to a quarterback room that desperately needed it. Cato has accumulated 13 total touchdowns and zero interceptions in three games played for the Liberty in 2025. Fullback Tracy Brooks has been one of the more consistent rushers in the league. Brooks has totaled nine touchdowns this season and gives Salina the ability to run the ball in key situations offensively. The receiving duo of Edward Smith Jr. and Malik Honeycutt has been unstoppable in 2025. With almost identical stats, the pair have combined for 63 receptions, 845 receiving yards, and 18 receiving touchdowns this season. The Liberty have an above-average offensive line that has been crucial to the team's recent success as well.

Salina's defensive unit is led by a rock-solid defensive front. Defensive Linemen Henry Kellogg and Travis Taylor, along with Linebacker Kerry Starks, comprise a unit that ranks fourth in the league in both tackles for loss and sacks. Salina will look to lean on the services of Taylor and Starks moving forward, as Kellogg was placed on the Other League Exempt List this week. Kicker Bailey Hale has had eye-popping statistics since joining Salina a few weeks ago. This team will look to his leg as it pushes for the playoffs. Salina will need to keep improving on defense as this unit has surrendered 303 total points to opponents this season. Entering Week 10, the Liberty jump the teams below them due to better play and more consistency. Liberty Head Coach Heron O'Neal has his team playing their best football of the season at a crucial juncture in the year. Salina will play its next game in Week 11 against the Billings Outlaws.

4. (3-4) billings outlaws

Entering the second half of our Power Rankings, the Billings Outlaws may have played their most complete game of the season this past weekend. A dominant, 69-10 victory over the Washington Wolfpack gave the Outlaws a much-needed win. Newly signed Quarterback Malik Henry made his first start for Billings and looked impressive in his debut. Henry threw for 181 yards and accounted for seven total touchdowns in the win. Wide Receivers Darius Prince and Anthony Duffy have established a rapport quickly with Henry. Prince continues his All-Arena season ranking second in receiving yards per game (87.5) and points scored per game (15) respectively. Billings will lean on the likes of Prince and Duffy for the rest of the season. The Outlaws are one of just two teams to average over 200 receiving yards per game while ranking second league-wide in receiving touchdowns.

Defensively, Billings is led by veteran Defensive Back Dwayne Hollis. Hollis has two interceptions in two games for the Outlaws and controls everything on the back end for this squad. More production in the trenches will be needed for Billings to make a run toward the playoffs in 2025. Entering Week 10 action, the Outlaws rank last in AF1 in tackles for loss and are one of two teams to have zero forced fumbles this year. 37-year-old Kicker Dean Faithfull has come on strong for the Outlaws in recent weeks. The Week 9 Special Teams Player of the Week accounted for 16 total points in last weekend's win. The Outlaws rank ahead of the other teams in our Power Rankings due to some dominant wins this season. Head Coach Cedric Walker and his team look to make it two wins in a row as the playoffs are within Billings' grasp. A highly anticipated matchup with the Southwest Kansas Storm in Week 11 streaming on Vice TV awaits the Outlaws.

3. (3-3) nashville kats

Our third-best team in the league according to our Week 10 Power Rankings, the Nashville Kats suffered their biggest loss of the season in Week 9. A 71-55 defeat at the hands of the Albany Firebirds puts Nashville at 3-3 on the season. Quarterback Tyler Kulka comes off his best statistical performance in the loss this past weekend. Kulka has emerged as one of the most efficient passers league-wide since joining Nashville. Catching passes for the Kats are wideouts Robert Jones Jr., Antwane Grant, Milton Williams III, and Jordon Gandy. With a collection of pass-catchers that rivals some of the best in the league, it has been hard to contain Nashville's offense this season. Entering Week 10, Nashville leads the league in many offensive categories including completion percentage (64%), rushing touchdowns (17), receiving yards per game (232.8), offensive yards per game (554.5), and sacks allowed (10).

Flipping over to the defense, Nashville has been dominant up front. Led by Defensive Linemen Roderick Perry II, Justin Alexandre, and Ezrah Thibodeaux, the Kats dictate the battle in the trenches. On the back end, the newly formed duo of Isaiah McFarland and Shaun Lewis look to lurk in the secondary for errant pass attempts. However, the Kats rank last in forced fumbles and sacks entering Week 10 action. Kicker Gunnar Raborn had his best game of the season in Week 9 and looks to deliver in clutch situations for the remainder of the year. Nashville Head Coach Darren Arbet knows the importance of winning the turnover battle, and his club will need to continue to make plays amid a playoff push. The Kats' overall record is better than Billings', as is their quality of opponent. Nashville will play its next game in Week 11 against the Oregon Lightning.

2. (5-3) southwest kansas storm

Remaining steady in the two spot in our Power Rankings, it will be the dawn of a new era for the Southwest Kansas Storm. In the wake of former Quarterback Jalen Morton heading to the United Football League, Head Coach Gary Thomas would not commit to naming a starting quarterback ahead of their Week 11 matchup. Whoever takes over the reins will command an offense that ranks second in passing and first in rushing in 2025. The Storm have two playmakers at wide receiver in Demarius Washington and Shiloh Flanagan. The duo has given opposing secondaries nightmares all season long. Washington and Flanagan have combined to haul in 71 passes for 872 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. Southwest Kansas also trots out one of the top offensive lines in the league.

Southwest Kansas has playmakers at all three levels of its defense. First, Defensive Linemen Marje Smith and Joe Golden have been a force in the trenches for the Storm. Next, the duo of Defensive Backs Michael Lawson and Dontra Matthews keep everything in front of them in the secondary. Matthews has three interceptions, and Lawson leads the league in tackles with 56. Kicker Dillon Burkhard has been one of the league's best kickers in 2025 as well. Thomas and his staff have assembled a collection of talent that rivals the best in the league. The Storm sit ahead of Nashville based on a better overall record and a head-to-head win back in Week 0. Southwest Kansas will look to collect their sixth win of the season as they square off with the Billings Outlaws in Week 10.

1. (8-0) albany firebirds

Coming in at number one for yet another week are the undefeated Albany Firebirds. After a tough win against a quality opponent in the Nashville Kats in Week 9, the Firebirds are clicking on all cylinders as the season continues. Quarterback Sam Castronova added to his already impressive season totals and has now accounted for 42 total touchdowns this year. Wide Receiver Duane Brown has been virtually unguardable this season. The six-foot, 190-pound superstar has totaled 49 receptions, 707 receiving yards, and 24 receiving touchdowns on the year. An unofficial Triple Crown for Albany's WR1 to begin the season casts zero doubt about their abilities to air it out. Castronova has two other quality receivers in Darien Townsend and Isiah Scott to throw to, should Brown be covered downfield. The Firebirds also roster a top three offensive line led by Colby Byrd. Albany has given up just 11 sacks on the year.

Albany's defense is on fire as we end the second half of the AF1 season. With four sacks in Week 9's win, the Firebirds lead the league with 29 in total this year. They also lead the league in total tackles (229), tackles for loss (35), and forced fumbles (9) through ten regular season weeks of action. Defenders Ezekiel Rose, Dejon Walden, Drew Singleton, and Markus Smith have disrupted everything opposing offenses have thrown their way. Rose, Walden, and Singleton each rank in the top five in sacks in Arena Football One. Smith ranks third in total tackles and is tied for third, with teammate Derrick Jones, in interceptions this season. Albany has the ultimate "cheat code" on their roster in Kicker Henry Nell. Another stellar performance in Week 9 gives the rookie an impressive stat total in 2025. Two field goals, 50 extra points, and 13 deuces on the year give Nell a total of 81 points scored this year. Head Coach Damon Ware has his team humming with a full head of steam toward the 2025 AF1 playoffs. Albany will square off with the Corpus Christi Tritons in Week 11 as they look to stay perfect on the year.







