May 15 Transactions Update

May 15, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Here is the May 15, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.

The following players have returned from other league exempt.

Jalen Morton SW Kansas QB

The following players have been signed by their respective AF1 teams.

Dioh Desuah Salina DL

The following players have been placed on the other league exempt list.

Henry Kellogg Salina DL

The following players have been placed on short-term injured reserve.

Marquis Sampson Oregon WR

The following players have been released and will be free agents upon clearing waivers.

Abu Bangura Oregon DL

Jordan Ambrose Oregon QB







Arena Football One Stories from May 15, 2025

