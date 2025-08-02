Outlaws, Walker Part Ways

August 2, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Billings Outlaws News Release







The Outlaws and Head Coach and General Manager Cedric Walker have mutually parted ways. Walker has been with Team President Steve Titus for four seasons, culminating with the 2024 ArenaBowl XXXIII Championship.

"I am forever grateful for the leadership that Coach Walker brought to my organizations. He is one of the hardest-working people that I know in this industry. No one cares more or works harder than Cedric Walker. Coach's impact on my teams, both on and off the field, as well as his trust, loyalty, and friendship, will not ever be forgotten." -Team President Steve Titus







Arena Football One Stories from August 2, 2025

Outlaws, Walker Part Ways - Billings Outlaws

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.