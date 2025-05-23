Billings Outlaws Playbook: Attention to Detail

May 23, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Billings Outlaws News Release







The Billings Outlaws are coming off a disappointing loss against Southwest Kansas. In the game, Malik Henry and Darius Prince did everything in their power to keep the Outlaws in the game. But the defense could not hold up its end of the bargain. Billings was unable to make any stops or create any turnovers, and that was the difference in the game. This week, the Outlaws will head out to Salina to try and get back to the win column.

ATTENTION TO DETAIL

The Outlaws looked impressive on Saturday, even though they weren't able to secure the win. The offense went toe to toe with Southwest Kansas, but a few mental lapses in the defense and a pair of turnovers made it impossible for Billings to crawl out of. Cedric Walker reiterated that the team knows they aren't finishing the fine details right now.

"We've got to finish plays and the game. We need to focus on attention to detail and get stops, we just didn't do that last week."

On the Road Again

The Outlaws have faced the Liberty once this season, losing 43-37. If the Outlaws have any shot at the playoffs, they will need a win this weekend. The game plan has not changed from last week, according to Cedric, it just comes down to the fine details.

"Again, we have to have attention to detail. We can't turn the ball over. Football is very simple; if we do those things, we should be fine."

The Outlaws take on the Liberty on EVERGREENNOW Saturday at 7:30 PM EST.







