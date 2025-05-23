Charles Hall IV - Blazing Speed

May 23, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Charles Hall IV is a wide receiver for the Southwest Kansas Storm of Arena Football One. So far in the 2025 season, Hall has 10 touchdown catches, including a four-touchdown game in the Storm's Week 10 win over the Billings Outlaws. The Storm are currently in a prime position to be one of two AF1 teams to host a playoff game.

Growing Up

Charles Hall IV was born in Trenton, New Jersey, to Charles III and Cherise Hall. He spent the majority of his childhood there, while also living some in Pennsylvania. He was born into a football family. Hall's uncle, Troy Vincent, spent 14 years as a defensive back in the NFL and is currently the Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the NFL. When Hall was a young child, Vincent played locally for the Philadelphia Eagles. Charles said Vincent was a major factor in why football was such a big passion of his. He remembers every Sunday for Eagles games, his father, grandfather, or another relative would make that 20-minute drive to watch his uncle star for the Philadelphia Eagles.

He started playing tackle football at the very young age of four or five years old. Even as a young child, when he got home from school, he'd go outside and play football even if it was just by himself. Football has been a passion of his since he was a little kid. Hall was a three-sport athlete starring in not only football but also basketball, as well as track and field, where he had blazing speed.

College Days

Charles was under-recruited coming out of high school and had been set to go to a prep school before the coach was arrested, and those plans fell through. Amidst working 13-hour shifts for UPS, Hall kept training and kept the dream alive. He got his shot and began his college playing career at Virginia Union, a Division II HBCU school. He broke out as a sophomore with five 100-yard games and 10 touchdowns. Hall racked up 66 catches in total for 1,668 and 16 touchdowns across his sophomore and junior seasons at Virginia Union.

The COVID pandemic spoiled what would have been his senior year as the season was cancelled. He then caught the eye of long time NFL coach Herm Edwards. Hall seized the opportunity to play Division I and in the PAC 12, and spent his final season at Arizona State. Charles spent some time training with Troy Vincent and his cousins as he prepared for the next level.

Professional Wide RECEIVER

His blazing speed and recorded a blazing 4.3 40-yard dash time, which was one of the things that helped him get invited to the Rookie Mini Camp with the Kansas City Chiefs as well as the Miami Dolphins. Following those NFL tryouts, the Arlington Renegades, champions of the XFL, selected Hall in the 2023 XFL Draft.

What's it been like adjusting from the traditional 100-yard field to playing in the small confines of the Arena game? "It's definitely been an adjustment, a big adjustment," Hall said. "It's shown me a lot as a receiver when it comes to route running and depth." "You can finesse how you get in and out of breaks and know where you are on the field." "Overall, it's been a fun experience," Charles said. He loves how you get to interact with the fans, and as close as they are, you can hear them voice their pleasure or displeasure between every play.

In the Storm's Week 10 win over the Outlaws, Charles Hall IV shone bright. He caught four touchdown passes, and it could have easily been five had he not stopped and taken a knee at the 1-yard line so the Storm could run the clock out. I asked Hall what went through his mind on that play. Hall laughed when I asked the question and said, "Keeping up with how our season has been, we've had our fair share of last-minute shenanigans." He wanted to avoid giving them the ball back, and his main focus was on getting the first down for the Storm.

When the ball came toward him, "just catch the ball," he told himself. Then he just saw nothing but green grass in front of him. He knew there wasn't much time left, and going down would clinch the game. When he got close to the end zone, he heard the Storm defensive coordinator, Jason Scheck, yelling either go down or get down, and some other players started yelling the same. Hall did the right thing, the unselfish play for his teammates and the good of the team.

Off the Field

In his off time, Charles likes to keep it simple. You'll usually find him relaxing, getting treatment to keep his body ready for the next game, or calling home to talk to mom. He also loves playing video games. Lately, it's been a big Call of Duty War Zone kick, but he also loves to keep those competitive juices flowing with some NCAA Football.

He's enjoyed his time in Dodge City. Coming from an area that's a fast-paced city environment back home, "Being out here has allowed me to slow down. "It gives you a lot of time on your hands, allows you to sit back and relax." "Kansas has given me peace of mind."

His message to the Storm fans as the teams makes their run towards the playoffs: "We appreciate the support they've shown us throughout the season" "we want to do something special not only for the town, but to show the league we have a team here who can take it all the way."







