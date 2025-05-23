Arena Football One: Week 11 Preview

Week 11 of Arena Football Action sees all eight teams in action with four games on the slate and massive playoff implications in each one. Saturday is jam-packed with three games, before the Wolfpack and Storm face off Sunday to cap off the weekend's action.

It'll start in Nashville, Tennessee, where the Kats host the red-hot Lightning. The Firebirds will host the Tritons of Corpus Christi in Albany while the Billings Outlaws head to Salina to square off with the Liberty. Sunday's action sees the Washington Wolfpack heading into the eye of the Southwest Kansas Storm. There are just four weeks of regular season play left, and only three spots remaining in the postseason.

Oregon Lightning at Nashville Kats

Saturday, May 24th, 6:00 p.m. ET EVERGREENNOW

The 4-5 Oregon Lightning who sit just one spot outside of the playoffs head to Nashville, Tennessee this weekend. Awaiting them at Nashville Municipal Auditorium is the 3-3 Nashville Kats who currently hold the #3 seed in the AF1 playoffs. These teams faced off in Week 4 in Nashville and the Kats snuck away with a 40-32 victory.

Oregon comes into this game on a three game win streak. After starting just 1-5 they've bounced back to this 4-5 record and have kept their playoff hopes alive. Quarterback Dalton Cole has been balling out, and this turned around Lightning team has revenge on their mind.

The Nashville Kats had a three-game winning streak before going into the belly of the beast and dropping a game to the Albany Firebirds last time out in Week 9. That's the only game the Kats have played since Week 7, all the way back at the end of April. That Week 7 one was a huge win over the current #2-seeded Storm. The Kats are itching to get back on the field and get one step closer to securing a playoff berth.

Corpus Christi Tritons at Albany Firebirds

Saturday, May 24th, 7:00 p.m. ET EVERGREENNOW

The 3-3 Corpus Christi Tritons head to Albany, New York, this weekend. They'll have a rematch with the undefeated 8-0 Albany Firebirds at MVP Arena. These teams squared off back in Week 7 when the Firebirds showed no mercy and hung 100 points in a 100-12 final score on the road in Corpus.

The Tritons started red hot, going 3-0 out of the gates. There were some bumps in the road, and they dropped three straight. Despite that, they currently hold that coveted fourth and final spot in the playoffs. This will be the biggest test this new look Tritons team has faced. It's time to see if they are up for the challenge.

The Firebirds have been the class of the field in 2025 and have already locked up their playoff spot, the #1 seed, and home-field advantage. Even with nothing to play for on paper, there's no slowing down this Firebirds team, and every time they take the field, they are going to leave it all out there. The mark has been set, can they hang another 100, this time in front of the Firebird faithful?

Billings Outlaws at Salina Liberty

Saturday, May 24th, 7:30 p.m. ET EVERGREENNOW

The 3-5 Billings Outlaws head to Salina, Kansas, for their Week 11 game. The 2-5 Salina Liberty will be waiting at Tony's Pizza Event Center. The records might not scream the biggest game to watch this weekend, but the matchup does. Every game has playoff implications, but none as big as this one. Billings sits sixth in the standings, and Salina seventh. They aren't far out of the playoffs, and both teams have proven to be dangerous this season.

Billings is the reigning Arena champions and started 2025 off 2-0 before dropping four games in a row, including the Week 7 matchup with the Liberty by a score of 43-37. Since that game they've made some additions with superstars like Darius Prince and a change at quarterback to Malik Henry. They went toe to toe with the Storm last week but couldn't close it out. The Outlaws need a big game this week to keep their hopes alive.

Same song, different verse for the Liberty. After a 0-4 start, they put together two victories and then in their last game out in Week 8, went all the way to overtime with the Albany Firebirds and almost beat that giant. That was behind new quarterback Rakeem Cato, who has balled out since joining the Liberty. They are coming off back-to-back bye weeks and are foaming at the mouth to get back in the Arena after that close loss. We're in for a showdown in Salina.

Washington Wolfpack at Southwest Kansas Storm

Sunday, May 25th, 4:00 p.m. ET VICETV

The weekend caps off the Game of the Week over on VICETV on Sunday afternoon. The 2-7 Washington Wolfpack head to Dodge City, Kansas. The Southwest Kansas Storm, with the second-best record in the league of 6-3, will be waiting for them at United Wireless Arena. It's yet another game with big playoff implications.

The Wolfpack are still alive in the playoff hunt, but they've got to start stacking wins. It's been an up-and-down season for the Wolfpack, unfortunately, with more downs than ups thus far. They can turn that around by winning out and getting a little help. This Wolfpack team will be hungry and ready to face a tough Storm ahead.

Southwest Kansas holds that second playoff spot, which comes with the only home game still available for the taking. They aren't looking at this Washington team as an easy win. Last season, the Wolfpack came into Dodge City late in the year with a losing record and knocked off the Storm. Southwest Kansas hopes to repeat a performance like Week 1 when they toppled the Wolfpack 63-33.







