Arena Football One's Week 11 Power Rankings

The aftermath of a wild Week 10 brings Arena Football One closer to the league's first-ever playoffs. With just a two-game slate this past weekend, the action from both matchups lived up to the hype. Three out of four teams scored 50-plus points, with two earning their sixth and fourth wins respectively. Week 11 is now upon us, and our Power Rankings have plenty of movement as seven out of eight teams continue to make their case for postseason play. All eight franchises will be in action this weekend as each win starts to mean that much more. Interested in betting on AF1 games? Head to BettorEdge, the exclusive betting partner of Arena Football One, to get started!

8. (2-7) washington wolfpack

Our Power Rankings start with a team that has lost three straight contests. The 2-7 Washington Wolfpack could not mount any offense against a much-improved Oregon Lightning squad this past Sunday night. A 52-20 loss saw the Wolfpack muster just 135 offensive yards. Washington elected to start Quarterback Dominique Shoffner for the second straight game. Shoffner led the offense for a good chunk of the first half before hitting the bench in favor of Quarterback Adam Kruse. The duo would combine to go 12 for 26 with 89 total passing yards, zero touchdown passes, and one interception. However, Shoffner and Kruse did rush for a combined three touchdowns. That is now back-to-back games for Washington's offense being unable to top 20-plus points. Despite another lackluster performance, Wide Receiver DeShon Williams has been a bright spot for this Washington club. Williams enters Week 11 ranking within the top three in receptions in Arena Football One. With the surprising release of wideout Ledarian McAllister earlier this week, the Wolfpack will need a definitive second option for the remainder of the season. A big reason for Washington's struggles this season has been its offensive line play. The Wolfpack rank last in the league in sacks allowed this year.

As we examine Washington's defense, it was another collapse by the Wolfpack in Week 10. Despite a tough loss, standouts from the game were Fullback/Linebacker Brian Sarnowski and Defensive Back Ijazz Rashid, combined for 13 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Head Coach J.R. Wells and his staff must dig deep and revive this Washington defense. Linebacker Chei Hill has emerged as a sack-machine, hitting double digits on the year. Defensive Backs Caleb Brown and Machiah Lee have been excellent in the secondary for the Wolfpack. Entering Week 11 action, the Wolfpack rank first in tackles for loss, third in sacks, and second in forced fumbles in AF1. Despite some eye-popping statistics on defense, Washington has given up a league-high 469 points to opponents. To make matters worse, the Wolfpack have lost Linebacker Jonathan Navarro to injured reserve for the remainder of the season. The Wolfpack look to obtain their third win of the season as they travel to Dodge City to battle the Southwest Kansas Storm in Week 11. This contest will stream exclusively on VICE TV this Sunday at 2:00 PM MST.

7. (3-3) corpus christi tritons

Staying put in the seventh spot are the Corpus Christi Tritons. While a decent chunk of players are still getting acclimated to the team, Head Coach Johnny Anderson has a great eye for talent and a coaching style that meshes well with virtually all his players. Starting at Quarterback, Fred Payton Jr. has been electric for the Tritons in 2025. Payton Jr. has accounted for 16 passing touchdowns this season, good for fourth most in Arena Football One. His 87.0 quarterback rating is in the upper echelon of all signal-callers league-wide. Week 9's 52-20 loss brought forth the emergence of new offensive weapons in Running back Josiah King and Wide Receivers Ricky Anderson II and Quintavius Workman. The Tritons will need to improve in the trenches, as they have surrendered the second-most sacks in the league in 2025. With ample time off between games, look for an improved offense from Corpus Christi. Look for Anderson and his staff to lean on his playmakers while developing more as the season continues.

Corpus Christi's defense continues to develop under the leadership of Defensive Back Lakeith Murray and Linebacker Chase Alisauckas. Murray and Alisauckas have been defensive anchors for the Tritons in 2025 and will look to continue to lead this group. With a bye week last week, this unit will have more continuity and cohesiveness. To get this team back in the win column, Coach Anderson will look for improvement in all three phases. At this point in the season, the Tritons rank ahead of Washington based on better performances on both sides of the ball, and they have one more win than the Wolfpack. A loss this weekend could move Corpus Christi out of the playoff picture in Week 12 and beyond. The Tritons look to earn a pivotal fourth win in 2025 as they face the undefeated Albany Firebirds in Week 11. Streaming exclusively on EvergreenNOW!, this contest will emanate from MVP Arena in New York at 8:00 PM EST.

6. (4-5) oregon lightning

Outside of our number one team in this week's rankings, you will not find a franchise with more momentum than the Oregon Lightning. Winners of three straight games, the Lightning are putting things together at a perfect time in the year. A 52-20 victory over Washington puts Oregon smack-dab in the middle of the 2025 playoff picture. Led by left-handed Quarterback Dalton Cole, Oregon's offense is humming at this point in the season. Cole leads Arena Football One in passing yards (1,775) and total offensive yards (1,978). Oregon's signal-caller also ranks second in passing touchdowns (29), rushing yards (208), and rushing touchdowns (10). Oregon has a potential league MVP in Cole and will continue to find ways to use him in a playoff push. Wide Receivers Kris Lewis, Maurice Ashley, Philip Harding have been reaping the benefits of Cole's arm this season for the Lightning. Lewis is tied for second league-wide with 12 receiving touchdowns this season. With Wide Receiver Marquis Sampson on short-term IR, Harding made the most of the opportunity in Week 10's win. Harding hauled in seven receptions for 110 yards and added three touchdowns this past weekend. A much-improved offensive line has given Oregon's offense more time to operate in recent weeks and has ushered the Lightning to three straight wins.

The Lightning defense has been playing lights-out during the three-game win streak. Defensive Linemen Miqueal Pillow-Smiley, Mike Fields, Amani Peoples, and Linebacker Jeremiah Spicer have engulfed opposing quarterbacks. Oregon ranks in the top three in all major pass-rush categories at this point in the season. The Lightning roster has an eye-popping five players with at least four sacks this season. Head Coach Chuck Jones' unit can get after the quarterback. Defensive Back Nicholas Brassell, the Week 10 Defensive Player of the Week, continues a strong showing in 2025. Brassell leads the team in tackles, interceptions, and passes defensed this season. Better play on special teams could go a long way for Oregon's chances of making a postseason push. They are last in the league in successfully converting extra points and are one of two teams without a deuce on the year. Oregon needs to prove to the league that they can contend with the other would-be playoff teams. The Lightning will get a chance to do that as they face the Nashville Kats in Week 11.

5. (3-5) billings outlaws

Despite a tough loss in Week 10, the Billings Outlaws land in the fifth spot this week. After a thrilling game in Week 10, the Outlaws could not fend off the Southwest Kansas Storm. Despite the loss, Quarterback Malik Henry has been what Billings asked for since joining the team in Week 9. Henry has accounted for 387 total yards and 14 total touchdowns in two weeks. Henry has a quarterback rating of 133 in those two starts, a testament to how dominant he has been since signing with Billings. Wide Receiver Darius Prince continues to shine for the Outlaws. Prince hauled in four touchdown passes in the loss and is now tied for second in receiving touchdowns in Arena Football One. Wide Receiver Kenneth Brewer III has also carved out a nice role with the Outlaws. Billings ranks second in total touchdown passes and third in total points scored in 2025. Henry and this high-octane offense need to keep their foot on the gas for the remainder of the regular season and beyond.

Turning the page to the defense, the Outlaws surrendered 65 points to Southwest Kansas in Week 10. For much of the 2025 season, Billings has struggled to contain offenses. They rank among the bottom teams in the league in tackles for loss, forced fumbles, interceptions, and passes defensed. They have also let up the fourth most points to opponents on the year. Head Coach Cedric Walker and his staff must execute better on that side of the ball. With back-to-back Special Teams Player of the Week honors, it is hard to find a more dialed-in kicker than Dean Faithfull for Billings. The Outlaws will use Faithfull's accuracy and scoring abilities to keep their playoff hopes alive in the regular season. With a 3-5 record, the Outlaws find themselves in a precarious position at this point in the year. Billings ranks ahead of the other teams thanks to better performances and point differential this point in the season. A Week 11 clash with the red-hot Salina Liberty is on tap for the Outlaws, boasting heavy playoff implications. This matchup emanates from Tony's Pizza Event Center and airs exclusively on EvergreenNOW!

4. (2-5) salina liberty

Continuing our rankings, the Salina Liberty have turned their 2025 season around. Though the 2-5 record suggests otherwise, this is a dangerous team coached by Heron O'Neal. A few weeks back, Salina forced an overtime thriller with Albany. Quarterback Rakeem Cato shoulders some of the turnaround as the Week 8 Offensive Player of the Week has revived the Liberty. Cato has been terrific since signing with Salina a few short weeks ago. The duo of Edward Smith Jr. and Malik Honeycutt make things easy for Cato on the receiving end. Smith Jr. and Honeycutt rank in the top eight in receiving touchdowns in Arena Football One this season. This pair of elite pass-catchers will need to continue to showcase their talents if Salina wants to push for the playoffs. Despite a fantastic offense line, Salina ranks last in total rushing yards in Arena Football One. Coach O'Neal and his staff should look to scheme some successful running plays with Running back Tracy Brooks to move the offense in the right direction.

Swapping sides of the ball, Salina's defense starts and ends with its pass-rush prowess. Even with the loss of Defensive Tackle Henry Kellogg to the "Other League Exempt" list, the Liberty have feasted on opposing quarterbacks in 2025. Defensive Linemen Travis Taylor and Linebacker Kerry Starks have led a ferocious group of defenders this season. Salina ranks fifth in sacks and fourth in tackles for loss this year. Defensive Backs DeWayne Autrey, Kyle Chandler, and Shaq Bond have done a great job making the most out of turnover-worthy plays. Rounding out Salina's roster is Kicker Bailey Hale. Hale has been impressive since joining the Liberty a few weeks back. Hale has accumulated three field goals, 12 extra points, and one deuce in just two games. Salina will look to Hale's services for the remainder of the season to bolster its chances of making the postseason. After having two weeks off to clean up mistakes and rest, the Liberty will host the Billings Outlaws in Week 11. This game will have massive playoff implications, as neither team can afford a sixth loss in the regular season.

3. (3-3) nashville kats

As we enter the top three teams in our Week 11 Power Rankings, the Nashville Kats hold steady in the three spot. A bye week in Week 10 gave the Kats plenty to work on after a Week 9 loss to Albany. Quarterback Tyler Kulka has looked great in his first season with the Kats. Kulka ranks fifth in passing yards and has thrown 13 touchdowns in four starts in 2025. The Kats' rushing attack has been solid as Fullback Carlton Brown and Wide Receiver Robert Jones Jr. have combined to rush for ten touchdowns this year. This Nashville receiving core is an unselfish bunch, as it seems that each week, the Kats have a different leading receiver. Wideouts Antwane Grant and Jordon Gandy complement Jones Jr. in the passing game. The Kats rank first in total offensive yards per game, receiving yards per game, and sacks allowed in Arena Football One. Head Coach Darren Arbet's offensive scheme yields great results with an efficient roster on the offensive side of the ball.

As we look at Nashville's defense, the defensive linemen control the trenches. Getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks is paramount. The likes of Roderick Perry II, Justin Alexandre, and Ezrah Thibodeuax make the second and third-level jobs easier. Week 11 will also mark the debut of Defensive Back Isaiah McFarland. McFarland and Defensive Back Shaun Lewis have combined for 15 interceptions on the year. For Nashville to continue to be successful, they need to limit big plays by opposing teams. The Kats are among the bottom tier of teams in both tackles for loss and sacks. Kicker Gunnar Raborn continues to settle in for Nashville. Since joining the team about a month ago, Raborn has added 21 total points to the scoreboard in three games. Continuing to improve in all three phases and winning games should bode well for Nashville's playoff chances. Nashville ranks ahead of Salina and Billings due to better efficiency on both offense and defense. The Kats go toe-to-toe with a red-hot Oregon Lightning team this Saturday at 8:00 PM EST, streaming exclusively on EvergreenNOW, as they look to earn win number four of 2025.

2. (6-3) southwest kansas storm

Sitting at two in our Week 11 Power Rankings, the Southwest Kansas Storm continue to pile on the wins this year. A 65-56 victory over the Billings Outlaws this past weekend has put the Storm in prime position to secure a playoff spot. After a brief stint in the United Football League, the Storm welcomed back Quarterback Jalen Morton with open arms. Morton has been playing at an MVP level in 2025, and that trend continued in Week 10. Morton was named the Real American Beer Most Valuable Player in Week 10 after a dominant seven-touchdown performance against the Billings Outlaws. In what was Morton's best statistical game of 2025, Southwest Kansas' offense was dominant from start to finish. The Storm have a trio of receivers in Demarius Washington, Shiloh Flanagan, and Charles Hall IV, who have given defensive coordinators nightmares all season long. The Storm are one of just three teams with three receivers who have each accounted for 300-plus receiving yards this season. An above-average offensive line has given Morton a chance to operate this Southwest Kansas offense with efficiency this season.

Defensively, the Storm continue to be led by their secondary. Defensive Backs Michael Lawson and Dontra Matthews might be the best DB tandem in the league. Lawson leads the league in tackles entering Week 11 play. Defensive Linemen Marje Smith, Joe Golden, and Nick Evans have been rock-solid in the trenches for Southwest Kansas. The Storm rank in the top three in tackles for loss and interceptions, with Week 11 action just a few days away. Kicker Dillon Burkhard continues a stellar 2025 season. Adding field goals, extra points, and deuces to an already elite offense gives Southwest Kansas another weapon in its arsenal. Head Coach Gary Thomas noted in the team's most recent Playbook that "The seventh win, I feel, gets us into the playoffs." Coach Thomas' squad knows the importance of this week's game and will look to execute in all phases. A 6-3 record puts Southwest Kansas firmly in the second spot in our rankings. A week 11 matchup with the Washington Wolfpack streaming on VICE TV should give us plenty of excitement and action. Coverage of that game begins at 2:00 PM MDT this Sunday from United Wireless Arena in Dodge City, Kansas.

1. (8-0) albany firebirds

The top spot in our Week 11 Power Rankings belongs to the team that commands the only postseason spot of 2025. The undefeated Albany Firebirds punched their proverbial playoff ticket with a 71-55 win over the Nashville Kats in Week 10. Albany locked up the number one seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with last week's win. A dominant force under-center, Quarterback Sam Castronova has played at an MVP level in 2025. Leading the league in total touchdowns with 42, the Firebirds offense is in good hands. A stout rushing attack compliments Castronova's effectiveness through the air. Wide Receiver Duane Brown continues his Triple Crown watch as he leads Arena Football One in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns entering Week 11 action. Pass-catchers Darien Townsend and Isiah Scott are part of an Albany offense that puts up 525 yards of offense per game. The league's best offensive line rounds out an elite offense under Head Coach Damon Ware.

The Firebirds defense is anchored by some large human beings up front. Defensive Tackles Ezekiel Rose and Jamall Hickbottom plug up any would-be gaps and collapse the pocket. Albany enters Week 11 ranking first in sacks and second in tackles for loss. Linebackers Dejon Walden and Drew Singleton work collectively to keep everything in front of them in the second level. Albany also ranks second in passes defensed thanks to a great group of players in the secondary. Defensive Backs Markus Smith, Derrick Jones, and Jadarius Byrd have each picked off at least three passes in 2025. Rounding out this Firebirds team is Kicker Henry Nell. Nell leads Arena Football One in total extra points made (50) and deuces (13) this season. A total of 81 points scored ranks second among all qualified players in AF1. An unbelievable number when you consider Nell is a kicker, the Firebirds have a massive advantage in the kicking game in 2025. Ware and his undefeated team look to make it a 9-0 start to the year as they play the Corpus Christi Tritons this Saturday night.







