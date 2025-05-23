May 23 Transactions Update
May 23, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Here is the Arena Football One Transactions Update for May 23, 2025.
The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams.
Ibrahim Sesay Billings DB
Hunter Swaboda Billings FB/LB
James Otoe Billings OL
Jamal Holloway Billings DL
Anthony Merriman Billings DB
Joshua Reese Corpus Christi WR
Drevon Macon Corpus Christi WR
Malcom Banks Corpus Christi OL
Allen Love Corpus Christi DL
Desmond Railford Corpus Christi DL
Nih-jer Jackson Nashville WR
JaQuan Artis Nashville DL
Jimmie Goodloe Nashville FB
Anthony Barber Nashville OL
Jahlil Brown Salina DB
Javier Edwards Oregon DL
Donovan Ollie Oregon WR
Armand Childs Oregon DB
The following players have been activated from injured reserve.
Thomas Butters Nashville WR
Justin Foster Nashville DL
Byron Edwards Nashville DB
The following players have been placed on injured reserve.
Kevin Voyles Jr Billings OL
Jacoby Papillion Corpus Christi DB
Sha'haun Williams Salina DL
The following players have been placed on recallable reassignment.
Shaun Sitten Billings DL
Tyrone Sampson Jr Billings OL
Justin Foster Nashville DL
The following players have been released.
Thomas Butters Nashville WR
Adonis Cruz Corpus Christi OL
Xavier Ruben Corpus Christi OL
Parker Lapsley Oregon RB
Josh Jackson Oregon DL
Keith Nemasango Oregon FB
The following players have been placed on league suspension.
Derrick Ziegler Nashville OL
Ezrah Thibodeaux Nashville DL
Arena Football One Stories from May 23, 2025
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.