May 23 Transactions Update

May 23, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Here is the Arena Football One Transactions Update for May 23, 2025.

The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams.

Ibrahim Sesay Billings DB

Hunter Swaboda Billings FB/LB

James Otoe Billings OL

Jamal Holloway Billings DL

Anthony Merriman Billings DB

Joshua Reese Corpus Christi WR

Drevon Macon Corpus Christi WR

Malcom Banks Corpus Christi OL

Allen Love Corpus Christi DL

Desmond Railford Corpus Christi DL

Nih-jer Jackson Nashville WR

JaQuan Artis Nashville DL

Jimmie Goodloe Nashville FB

Anthony Barber Nashville OL

Jahlil Brown Salina DB

Javier Edwards Oregon DL

Donovan Ollie Oregon WR

Armand Childs Oregon DB

The following players have been activated from injured reserve.

Thomas Butters Nashville WR

Justin Foster Nashville DL

Byron Edwards Nashville DB

The following players have been placed on injured reserve.

Kevin Voyles Jr Billings OL

Jacoby Papillion Corpus Christi DB

Sha'haun Williams Salina DL

The following players have been placed on recallable reassignment.

Shaun Sitten Billings DL

Tyrone Sampson Jr Billings OL

Justin Foster Nashville DL

The following players have been released.

Thomas Butters Nashville WR

Adonis Cruz Corpus Christi OL

Xavier Ruben Corpus Christi OL

Parker Lapsley Oregon RB

Josh Jackson Oregon DL

Keith Nemasango Oregon FB

The following players have been placed on league suspension.

Derrick Ziegler Nashville OL

Ezrah Thibodeaux Nashville DL







