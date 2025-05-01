Darius Prince and Dwayne Hollis Join the Outlaws

May 1, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Billings Outlaws News Release







With recent transactions around the league, the Billings Outlaws took advantage of the market. Joining the team, Darius Prince, Dwanye Hollis, Terrance Ames Jr., and Jamell Winn II, to name a few, will bring experience and big-play ability. Needing some veteran presence on a young team should give the Outlaws a jolt of life.

Additions -

The Outlaws will be gaining players on both sides of the ball. The players coming in have years of experience in arena football and are veterans of the game. Cedric Walker was excited to talk about what that will mean for the team.

"Our young guys are going to start seeing it from the veterans. The young guys will see that what we are preaching is the same as what the guys coming in will say. They are around each other all the time, so it should help them start to understand walking the walk. These guys can go watch Hollis and Prince and help mold them for the future.

Darius Prince - "This started with Terrance Ames Jr. talking about the program we run here. Darius told us his vision, and we told him ours. We played against him last year, so we were already familiar with each other. The timing was right. Prince is a big-time competitor, we need that right now.

Dwayne Hollis - " Dwayne was trying to get here at the beginning of the season. Just another blessing from Terrance. Hollis still has a lot left in the tank. He is an extension of me, still watching a film, and he still has it."

Terrance Ames Jr. - "TA went through it with us last year, so he knows what is needed and expected. He really helped facilitate all this. He came in and acted like he never left."

Jamell Winn - " I call him the Gentle Giant. He might be the biggest athlete I've ever seen. He is an amazing athlete and a high-character individual. We will need him to sharpen up his attention to detail, but this is exciting for us."

Getting Up to Speed

With the players officially being announced today, it will be a very short turnaround. Acquiring the players is the easy part; now Cedric Walker and his staff have to find a way to insert the players into the lineup. The transition will be difficult with just a few days before the next game.

"That's the hard part, we really only have a meeting and a practice to get them ready. The verbiage around the league is pretty similar in arena football; we might call the play or route something different, but it's still the same route. They are veterans, they know what to expect. We had TA before, so we will see how it plays out. Credit to Steve Titus, it's a testament to see how this program is run; we take care of our guys."

The Billings Outlaws will head out to Southwest Kansas to take on the Storm Saturday night at 7:00 PM EST. Fans can catch the Outlaws on EVERGREENNOW.

