May 1 Transactions Update

May 1, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Here is the Arena Football One Transactions Update for May 1, 2025.

The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams.

Leshaun Potts Billings WR

Anthony Duffy Billings WR

Cecil Cherry Billings LB

Isaiah McFarland Nashville DB

The following players have been released by their AF1 teams.

Sha'haun Williams Billings OL

Brandon Brice Billings DB

Keith Nemasango Billings FB

Shay McRath Billings LB

Te'Vita Mu'unga Billings DL

Aiden Ferguson Billings OL

Aedan Johnson Corpus Christi K

Jerron McGaw Corpus Christi WR

