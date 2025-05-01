May 1 Transactions Update
May 1, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Here is the Arena Football One Transactions Update for May 1, 2025.
The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams.
Leshaun Potts Billings WR
Anthony Duffy Billings WR
Cecil Cherry Billings LB
Isaiah McFarland Nashville DB
The following players have been released by their AF1 teams.
Sha'haun Williams Billings OL
Brandon Brice Billings DB
Keith Nemasango Billings FB
Shay McRath Billings LB
Te'Vita Mu'unga Billings DL
Aiden Ferguson Billings OL
Aedan Johnson Corpus Christi K
Jerron McGaw Corpus Christi WR
