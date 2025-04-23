Billings Outlaws' Playbook: Moving Forward

April 23, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Billings Outlaws News Release







The Billings Outlaws are coming off back-to-back losses to the Albany Firebirds. This week will be a short rest week for the Outlaws, facing Salina on Friday night. With a quick turnaround, Billings must look forward rather than back and return to the win column. Cedric Walker was able to find positives in the losses and will be looking to make changes this week to the roster.

Building Blocks

The score doesn't reflect the results of many games. Last week's game was a good example of the positives teams can find and build upon. Coach Walker seems to have a positive attitude toward the result as well.

"I thought our defense played well. We kept them under 40, and for the Firebirds, that's the first time all season. We made some good stops, and Sydney Houston Jr. played well. We've got young guys who I thought stepped up. We are making a change at quarterback to slow the game down. Our offensive line played well, too. We can't have self-inflicted wounds. We are going to get back to the basics so these guyscan play fast."

Short Week

Salina heads to town with just four rest days for Billings. With a quick turnaround, the team has to focus on the opponent at hand and not the game from last week. Coach Walker shed some light on what to expect from the Liberty Friday night.

"Salina is a well-coached team. Coach O'Neil is a hell of a coach. They moved to the new quarterback and got better results because of it. They have a great running back we need to contain and not give up big plays."

Fans can catch the Outlaws on VICE Friday at 8:00 PM EST.

