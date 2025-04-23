April 23 Transactions Update
April 23, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Here is the Arena Football One Transactions Update for April 23, 2025.
The following players have been signed by their respective AF1 teams.
Justice King Billings DB
Keon Clary SW Kansas DB
The following players have been placed on injured reserve.
Shawn McFarlandd Billings FB
The following players have been placed on recallable reassignment.
Tristen Vance Billings DB
