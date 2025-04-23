April 23 Transactions Update

April 23, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Here is the Arena Football One Transactions Update for April 23, 2025.

The following players have been signed by their respective AF1 teams.

Justice King Billings DB

Keon Clary SW Kansas DB

The following players have been placed on injured reserve.

Shawn McFarlandd Billings FB

The following players have been placed on recallable reassignment.

Tristen Vance Billings DB

