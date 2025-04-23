Corpus Christi Tritons Playbook: Bounceback

April 23, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

After a gut-wrenching ending at home, the Corpus Christi Tritons are looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season. We chatted with Coach Anderson to get his thoughts on last week and the upcoming matchup.

Keeping a Level Head

The loss in Week 5 to the Southwest Kansas Storm was a huge blow to the Tritons. It knocks off their undefeated season as well as their undefeated record at home as a franchise. It was a less than ideal ending with decisions pending, but Coach Anderson says the team is taking it in stride and keeping cool for the week ahead. The streaks were great while they lasted, but they are not going to get caught up in them. In fact, in spite of the outcome, the Tritons did play better football than the weeks leading up to it, getting rid of a lot of the unnecessary penalties and turnovers that had previously plagued them.

We let one slip away, for sure, and it's never a good feelingWe're professionals. If we would have done this, this, and this, a lot of stuff would have happened differently.

A lot less penalties occurred, so we're moving in the right direction on that.

Approaching the Firebirds

The Tritons have had this game circled on their calendar from the very beginning. They get to host the undisputed, number one team in the AF1. It is a big opportunity for this young organization to have a good game against a true powerhouse of a franchise. With the cleaner play from the team, elevated play from QB Fred Payton Jr, and return of Reggie Howard, Coach Anderson is feeling great about the challenge ahead.

We feel like our DBs match up great against their receivers and vice versa- our receivers versus their DBs.

We feel, ultimately, that we match up perfectly.

The Tritons ultimately have to find a way to contain Sam Castronova. He is an experienced, elite quarterback, and it is very hard to speed him up. Coach Anderson acknowledges the caliber of play that Castranova has, but he is not deterred. He says he has seen Castronova sped up into making mistakes before, and with the Tritons' level of defense, it can happen again.

