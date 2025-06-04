Corpus Christi Tritons Playbook: Don't Count Us Out

June 4, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Corpus Christi Tritons News Release







The Corpus Christi Tritons participated in an epic battle last week against the Nashville Kats only to come up short in a 44-39 defeat at home. The loss represented the team's fifth in a row and dropped their overall record to 3-5 on the season.

Although, don't let Coach Anderson catch you focusing on the downside, "if we were dwelling on the negative, there wouldn't be a team here right now."

While a win against Nashville would have improved their playoff odds, the Tritons are still alive in the postseason hunt. Corpus will continue their playoff push this week on the road against the Oregon Lightning.

No Quit

Despite their struggles this season, the Tritons have proven they are a team unwilling to concede defeat. They managed to hang blow for blow with one of the top teams in the league this week and take the fight deep into the fourth quarter.

The Tritons managed to continue fighting powered by an ethos created by Coach Anderson and his late father, "there's no quit in me because that's what my dad installed [in me] at an early age, when God gives us a task, there's no quitting."

Corpus quarterback Fred Payton Jr. leaned heavily on the likes of Richie Anderson II and Drevon Macon to keep their team in the game. Anderson caught a team-high five receptions for 86 yards. Macon converted two of his three touchdowns for touchdowns adding 56 yards to his quarterback's tally.

Even after a solid outing, Payton Jr. is hungry to learn more and after the game approached his coach wanting to know what he could have done better. Coach Anderson chalks it up to, "a testament of his eagerness to get better and learn and be great. We love Fred and I appreciate him for sticking it out with me."

Special teams also provided a spark as Josiah King racked up 128 yards and two touchdowns on his four kick returns on the night. His efforts were not lost on his coach who heaped plenty of praise on his running back turned wide out turned kick returner. "He's going to get a call...he's a phenomenal young athlete, he is stronger than what people think he is."

Kicking off Touchdown Tuesday with this electric kick return touchdown from Josiah King!

King had a dynamic day for the Tritons as he made house calls on TWO kick returns.

Have to Win to Get In

Two spots are still available in the AF1 playoffs. Currently, the Nashville Kats (5-3) and the Salina Liberty (4-5) occupy the open positions. However, a lot can change with two games left in the season for both squads.

On top of that, the Billings Outlaws (4-6) and the Oregon Lightning (4-7) are still hoping to lock up one of those coveted playoff spots.

While Sunday's loss was a setback, the Tritons are not out of the playoff picture yet. They will have to win both of their next two games though in order to remain in the postseason conversation. Sunday's game will go a long way in helping that cause as Corpus faces the Lightning who also need to win to keep themselves alive as a playoff team.

Should they prove up to that task, a rematch with the Kats awaits them in their final game of the season. That game could very well decide which of either team will make it into the playoffs.

Don't Count Us Out

Coach Anderson has made his intentions clear to the team as to their mindset heading into the final weeks of the season, "our goal is to go 4-0, we know we have two regular season games left and to get a chance to get to that 4-0, we need to go 2-0. We think we match up very well with the two teams we have to play."

His message to the rest of the league as he prepares for the final two games of the regular season, "just don't count us out, a lot of people have and I don't see why, I'm the same coach."







Arena Football One Stories from June 4, 2025

Corpus Christi Tritons Playbook: Don't Count Us Out - Corpus Christi Tritons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.