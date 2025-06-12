Corpus Christi Playbook: A Season of Growth

As the Corpus Christi Tritons take the field for their last game of the 2025 season, they are not focused on their missed playoff opportunity. Instead, they are ready to show the world one last time that their team has no quit in them and can they still impact the playoffs with a win against the Nashville Kats.

The Tritons entered last week's game against the Oregon Lightning in a must-win situation to keep their postseason hopes alive. Unfortunately, they were one half away from realizing that dream falling 40-24 on the road. Coach Anderson assessed his team's overall performance in that game observing, "it looked very good in the first half, we were fighting against some odds in the second half, it just wasn't going our way. It was still in our grasp... ultimately, we didn't get the outcome we wanted."

This week, Corpus Christi faces the Nashville Kats for the second time in three weeks. Only this time, the Nashville Kats are hoping to keep themselves alive in the playoff hunt. Coach Anderson has his team looking to show what they can do and is not worried about trying to play the spoiler role in this game. His message going into this week's game is that, "we've got nothing to lose, we can play free. They're the ones on the defense. We sort of matched up well with them the last time, we felt like we should have won for sure."

He and his coaches took what they learned from their last meeting with the Kats as well as what they learned from Nashville's game against last week and are prepared to end their season on a high note.

A Season of Growth

For as much as the Tritons had to endure to make it to the end of the season, Coach Anderson is proud of the successes of his players and coaches along their rocky path. Most of all he was excited about what he saw, "we've seen a lot of growth. Some of these guys are first-year players, some guys are trying to understand the game."

Out of that growth came the "no quit," attitude that Corpus still carries with them into their last game. As Coach Anderson puts it, "you keep fighting until the end, which we did. We have stuff to grow on, we've been productive this week in preparation going into the last regular season game and we feel like it's going to be a little bit more polished team."

A Look to the Future

Coach Anderson is hopeful about the future of the Corpus Christi Tritons as he looks ahead to the 2026 AF1 season. He feels, "we'll be in a good place where we don't have to worry about things that occurred this year and it's going to be beneficial to me and my coaching staff and the players we bring into the organization."

Whatever the final outcome of their game this Saturday, no one can deny the tenacity of the Corpus Christi Tritons this season. Players, coaches, and fans can be proud of their team's unwillingness to fold and the grit of the organization to continue to compete at a high level over the course of their 2025 season.







