Arena Football One Week 14 Power Rankings

June 12, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The inaugural season of Arena Football One comes to a close this weekend. While the regular season action is almost over, six of the eight teams are still alive, with four of them vying for the final two spots in the postseason. So, where is each team on the Week 14 Power Rankings ahead of their final matchup of the regular season?

8. (2-9) Washington Wolfpack

No surprises here as the Wolfpack remain at the bottom of the Power Rankings for a fifth straight week. The only team in the league without any shot of making the playoffs, their role now is simple. Try and spoil the Albany Firebirds' perfect season. That's exactly what the team plans to do this week, with Head Coach JR Wells comparing it to a battle of David vs Goliath. It would be just about the only bright spot in what has been a tough year for the team. The Wolfpack had a bye in week 13, so their last game is still the 71-4 beatdown in Week 12 against the Salina Liberty. They'll finish the season at the bottom of the Power Rankings.

7. (3-6) Corpus Christi Tritons

The Triton slide continues. After a promising 3-0 start and looking like a team to beat, things fell off the rails quickly. They showed signs of life two weeks ago when they took the Nashville Kats down to the wire, but in Week 13, they couldn't keep up with the Oregon Lightning. It's fitting for the Lightning, who were #7 last week, to jump them after the win. It's now a six-game slide for the Tritons, who were officially eliminated from playoff contention with last week's loss. Quarterback Fred Payton Jr has been one of the team's few bright spots down the stretch. He sits fourth in the league in passing yards (1,447), average passing yards per game (180.9), and touchdowns (26). He's also third in the league in the rushing touchdown category (9).

6. (5-7) Oregon Lightning

Like their name, this team can be unpredictable, but when they strike, Dangerous. They proved that once again in Week 13 with a victory over the aforementioned Corpus Christi Tritons in a do-or-die situation. They've done just enough to keep themselves alive with a chance. They'll need some help to get in and currently have about a 6% chance to make the postseason, but if they get in, they are always a danger to strike.

Quarterback Dalton Cole has blossomed into a superstar for this team over the course of this season. He leads the entire league in passing yards (2,230), is third in yards per game (185.5), third in passing touchdowns (36), second in rushing yards (263), and leads the league in rushing touchdowns (15). They struck down the Storm earlier this season in the final seconds. They sit at six, but if they find their way in. Watch out for Lightning in the area.

5. (5-4) Nashville Kats

Going into Week 13, Nashville sat third in the Power Rankings. This week, they drop to fifth despite holding the keys to their own future, and being alive to get the #2 seed and host a home playoff game. Nashville has an 89% chance to make the playoffs and a 36% chance to grab that home game. A simple win and you are in is all Nashville needs this week, but they can fall back on help from others if needed.

So why the fall from #3 in the Week 13 Power Rankings? It falls solely on their Week 13 performance against the Billings Outlaws. They had the chance to effectively end the Outlaws' postseason hopes and put themselves in a great position to steal the home playoff game away from Southwest Kansas after their loss on Saturday. However, they couldn't keep up, falling to Billings on the road 51-34. Next week's rankings will depend on how Nashville looks against an Eliminated Tritons team in Week 14.

4. (5-6) Billings Outlaws

The Outlaws won it all in 2024, and their quest to repeat that performance in 2025 has had its ups and downs. The Outlaws are back on a two-game winning streak after suffering a two-game losing streak prior to that. The story remains the same as last week, though they've beaten all the teams below them, but have yet to get it done against the teams above them in the rankings. That's why they land here at number four. Quarterback Malik Henry has looked good since taking over the starting job and leads the league in passing yards per game (208.6). The Outlaws don't control their own destiny. They have to win in Week 14, but need it to be accompanied by a Nashville or Salina loss. If that doesn't happen, their season is over.

3. (5-5) Salina Liberty

The Salina Liberty jumped up a spot to the #3 seed. After a disappointing start to the season, Salina has proven to be one tough customer down the stretch. Unlike the Outlaws, they've either beaten or almost beaten the teams above them. Both games against Albany and Southwest Kansas have come down to the final seconds, and they escaped with a win last week in Dodge City. This team seems to thrive on must-win pressure situations, and that's a scary thought for every team in this year's playoffs. A win for a second week in a row over the Storm would undoubtedly vault them to #2 in next week's Power Rankings. A loss sends them home and off the charts next week.

2. (7-4) Southwest Kansas Storm

The Storm have proven themselves all season as a contender and team to be taken seriously. They showed that once again last week in a tough-fought loss to a great Salina team that's firing on all cylinders. Despite the loss, the Storm remain at #2 as one of only two teams that have already clinched their postseason berth. They'll look to secure that home-field advantage for the semifinals round next week with a win or a Nashville loss this week. Behind the rocket arm of Jalen Morton, this is a team you'll never count out.

1. (9-0) Albany Firebirds

Was there any doubt? Firebirds only nest at the top of each week's Power Rankings, and as the only undefeated team, there's nowhere else to put them. Until someone goes into MVP Arena in Albany and takes down the Firebirds, they can't be anywhere but #1. And if you want to win the title, you'll have to do just that. The Firebirds locked up home-field advantage weeks ago. They are rested up from the late bye week and ready to take on the Wolfpack as they get warmed up for a playoff run, where they hope to go undefeated and win it all. Something that's never been done in major arena football before.







Arena Football One Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.