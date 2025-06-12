AF1 Player of the Week Honors: Week 13

Week 13 was another thriller in Arena Football One. Playoff lives were still on the line for all six teams in action, and those on the bubble needed their star players to show up. To say they showed up is an understatement. From backup quarterbacks stealing the show to kickers with ice in their veins, all six teams are still in the mix going into the final week of the season. Now, it's time to honor our Players of the Week in the AF1.

The Salina Liberty at Southwest Kansas Storm's thrilling 65-63 showdown in Kansas stole the awards show. Three of the four weekly awards handed out by the league went to players in this game. The good news for the fans, these teams play again in Week 14, with arguably more on the line for each team's postseason, and we'll be in for another thriller.

Offensive Player of the Week

Jalen Morton - Quarterback Southwest Kansas

Offensive Player of the Week Honors go to the Southwest Kansas Storm's Jalen Morton. It ultimately ended up being a losing effort, but the MVP Candidate quarterback, Morton, was once again the star of the show for his team. Morton completed 19 of his 32 pass attempts for a stunning 316 yards and four touchdown tosses. Per usual, Morton's game wasn't limited to the passing game. On the ground, he added 26 more rushing yards for an additional two touchdowns. Morton's Storm team scored 63 points, the second-highest total in Week 13. He did it all in this Week 13 game. From tight window throws to deep bomb passes and athletic runs, Morton showed up big time on a big time stage and earned the AF1's Offensive Player of the Week award.

Defensive Player of the Week

Shaun Lewis - Defensive Back Nashville Kats

Shaun Lewis is a defensive stud who continues to shine in the Nashville Kats' defensive backfield. The quick agile defender was flying all over the field again Monday night. He picked off Outlaws quarterback Malik Henry not once, but twice. Lewis was close to a third pick on a 50/50 ball that both he and the receiver caught and could have been called either way. Lewis was tied for second on the team with five solo tackles and assisted on a few more. This defensive quarterback displayed everything you are looking for in a defensive back in this game on his way to Defensive Player of the Week.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Bailey Hale - Kicker Salina Liberty

A law student by day, Bailey Hale is one great kicker when the lights shine the brightest. Salina Liberty Head Coach Heron O'Neal said Hale has ice water in his veins, and he proved that Saturday evening. Hale contributed 16 of the Liberty's 65 points in their two-point victory over the Storm. Signed just a few weeks back as the Liberty were trying to figure out their kicking game, Hale came in swinging. Once he learned to harness those scoreboard kicks, he's been lights out. In this game, Hale knocked in three Deuces and went 7-8 on extra point attempts. With just one second left in the game and down by one point, the Liberty called on Hale to attempt a 22-yard field goal. After multiple replays and a timeout to ice him, Hale stepped up and sent the ball right down the middle to keep his team alive in the playoff hunt. Hale was clearly deserving of the Week 13 Special Teams Player of the Week award.

Real American Beer Player of the Week

Javin Kilgo - Quarterback Salina Liberty

When it came to awarding the Real American Beer Player of the Week, there wasn't much debate outside of Javin Kilgo. The Salina Liberty quarterback returned to the team this season after leading them to a CIF championship back in 2022. After a slow start to the season, the team brought in Rakeem Cato to take over the job. Kilgo remained with the team and saw some playing time last week in a blowout win over the Wolfpack. When Cato went down in Week 13 with a lower extremity injury, Kilgo was ready to step up. The ultimate team player, Kilgo never stopped working hard, never stopped being prepared. When his number was called, with the season on the line, he didn't disappoint.

Down 25-9 with just 37 seconds left in the first quarter, Coach O'Neal turned to his trusted veteran. Kilgo stepped in like he'd never missed a beat. By halftime, the score was cut down to just a nine-point lead for the Storm. Kilgo then went ballistic in the second half. In total, he racked up 319 passing yards, going 24 for 38 and throwing seven touchdowns in just three quarters of play. He only ran the ball one time, but he made the most of it, scrambling for 18 pivotal yards. In the end, he set up Bailey Hale with that opportunity to win the game and keep his team alive. Kilgo's preparedness and willingness to do whatever is best for the team is inspiring. That, combined with his absolutely baller performance in Week 13, is everything that is deserving of the Real American Beer Player of the Week.







