Arena Football One: Week 14 Preview

The first season of Arena Football One comes down to this: 13 regular-season weeks are in the books, 41 games have been played. Now, just four games remain, and each one once again has something on the line. Three games are on the docket for Saturday's action, and it all ends Sunday with a Father's Day rematch of last week's instant Classic in Kansas.

Only two teams have clinched their berths in the 2025 AF1 playoffs, and five of the remaining six are vying for the final two spots in the postseason. The ever-important #2 seed with a home playoff game is also still on the line. Let's set up each matchup and its significance starting in Nashville.

WEEK 14 AF1 PLAYOFF PICTURE UPDATE

Corpus Christi Tritons At Nashville Kats

Saturday, June 14th 6:00 p.m. ET

The Corpus Christi Tritons head to Nashville to start the weekend off. This is a matchup of two teams that've been headed in much different directions in the latter part of the season. However, both teams still have the opportunity to make the postseason. The Tritons have lost six straight after a 3-0 start. They took the Kats to the wire, losing 44-39 just two weeks ago. Corpus needs a win and a little help to punch their postseason ticket.

Nashville, on the other hand, is still looking to secure their playoff berth, and they've also got a shot at the #2 seed and a home game in Nashville next week. It's simple for them, win and they are in. A win gets them in, a win + a Storm loss gives them the #2 seed. Nashville can still get in with a loss here, but that's not the path they'd prefer. This should be an epic rematch of the Week 12 matchup.

Washington Wolfpack at Albany Firebirds

Saturday, June 14th 7:00 p.m. ET

Shortly after the Corpus-Nashville game kicks off, the Washington Wolfpack head to Albany to take on the Firebirds. There's no playoff implications in this one, but pride is on the line for both teams. Washington has been eliminated from playoff contention and has the sole focus of playing dream crusher. It's been a tough season for the Wolfpack, who have dropped their last five games, but a win to spoil a perfect season would be quite the way to end their first season in the AF1.

Albany has been perfect on the season. They locked up a playoff spot weeks ago, secured the #1 seed, and made sure the path to an AF1 championship runs through MVP Arena. Now, fresh off the Week 13 bye, they have a chance to put their names into the history books by completing a perfect regular season. Make no mistake, every player on either side of this game understands what's on the line in this one.

Billings Outlaws at Oregon Lightning

Saturday, June 14th 9:30 p.m. ET

Each of these teams is hanging on to the threads of playoff hopes. They'll both need help to get in, but it's a must-win situation for both teams. Billings enters the game on a two-game winning streak after toppling Nashville last week and dismantling this Lightning team in Week 12. If the Nashville Kats have already lost to the Tritons, a win puts Billings in the dance, looking for an opportunity to repeat what they did last year by winning a title. If the Kats have won, Billings will be rooting for a Salina loss on Sunday night.

The Lightning have done enough to just barely keep in the conversation. They've had some thrilling victories this season, and after being blown out 58-7 on the road at Billings two weeks ago, they've got revenge on their mind. Never count out Dalton Cole and his teammates. If they can make a little magic and steal a win here, a Salina loss on Sunday would get them in the dance, and facing the Storm, whom they beat on a Hail Mary play back in Week 3.

Southwest Kansas Storm at Salina Liberty

Sunday, June 15th 6:30 p.m. ET

It's always going to be a thriller when these two Kansas Arena teams meet. The Storm snuck away with a 22-20 victory in Week 5, and Salina stole one on the road last week, 65-63 on a walk-off field goal. Now, they meet in the final week of the season with plenty on the line. For the visiting Storm, they are looking to secure the #2 seed and that home playoff game. If the Kats were to lose on Saturday, the Storm would have it locked up and just be playing the role of spoiler for their cross-state rivals. If Nashville wins Saturday, a win secures them the #2 seed; it's as simple as that.

Javin Kilgo came off the bench to lead the Salina Liberty to a tough win. Malik Honeycutt stepped up big again for the Liberty and Salina kept their playoff hopes alive.

This Salina team has fought and clawed their way back into the playoffs to this point. After starting 0-4, they bounced back; they've won five of their last six games. The one loss, to those undefeated Firebirds of Albany on a last-second call that didn't go their way. They are clicking on all cylinders and just need to win one more. It's that simple for Salina. Win and you are in, lose and you are out. They are the only team that completely controls their path, no matter what the other seven teams do. You couldn't pick a better matchup to end the inaugural season of AF1 action than the rematch of last week's thriller.







