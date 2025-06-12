June 12 Transactions Update

Here is the June 12, 2025, Arena Football One Transactions Update.

The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams.

Jyaire Stevens SW Kansas DL

Kolt MacCracken Washington DL

The following players have been activated from injured reserve.

Kevin Voyles Billings DL

The following players have been placed on injured reserve.

Shiloh Flannigan SW Kansas WR

Reggie Bracy SW Kansas DB

There may be other players who have been released or placed on recallable reassignment, but those will not be published until after the conclusion of the Arena Football Season. Teams may only sign free agents who were not on a roster at the conclusion of Week 13 for the remainder of the AF1 Season.







