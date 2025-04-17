Corpus Christi Tritons: Polishing the Play

April 17, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Corpus Christi Tritons News Release







The Tritons first road win of the season helped bring them up to #2 on the power rankings. They head back to Corpus Christi with a perfect record and an all-time undefeated streak at home.

Week 6 Focus

The Tritons have yet to put together a complete performance. Whether it's been penalties or turnovers, there has always been something that has kept them from reaching their full potential. So, what needs to happen this week against the Storm for them to be successful? Coach Anderson is focusing on protection. Giving QB Fred Payton Jr a little extra time will help cut down on some of the interceptions they saw last week.

"Now, what we are trying to improve is the protection and the chemistry on offense. Fred did throw the ball around...but we'll fix it

"We're moving in the right direction."

Staying the Course

What remains important for the Tritons is staying focused on the task at hand. It would be easy for a team with an undefeated record that moved up to #2 in the power rankings to be looking farther ahead. Coach Anderson is working with his guys to make sure they take everything one week at a time.

"We don't want to overlook what is in front of us. I respect them and I respect Coach Thomas... He's going to have his guys prepared to come in here and knock us off."

"These guys get ready for a game, and we get ready for a war. So, we know we got four quarters of war."

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.