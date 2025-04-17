April 17 Transactions Update

April 17, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The following players have signed with their respective teams for the 2025 AF1 season.

Jeremiah Spicer Oregon LB

Bryce Goggin Oregon WR

Lovell Spruce Oregon OL

Wyatt Oldham Oregon K

Freddie Booth-Lloyd Oregon DL

The following players have been activated from injured reserve.

Javonte Hayes Oregon DB

The following players have been placed on injured reserve.

Ethan Skarma Oregon FB

The following players have been released and will be free agents upon clearing waivers.

Fabian McNicols Billings DB

Keon Clary Billings DB

