April 17 Transactions Update
April 17, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
The following players have signed with their respective teams for the 2025 AF1 season.
Jeremiah Spicer Oregon LB
Bryce Goggin Oregon WR
Lovell Spruce Oregon OL
Wyatt Oldham Oregon K
Freddie Booth-Lloyd Oregon DL
The following players have been activated from injured reserve.
Javonte Hayes Oregon DB
The following players have been placed on injured reserve.
Ethan Skarma Oregon FB
The following players have been released and will be free agents upon clearing waivers.
Fabian McNicols Billings DB
Keon Clary Billings DB
