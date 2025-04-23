Salina Liberty Playbook: Winners

April 23, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Salina Liberty News Release







The Salina Liberty secured their first win Saturday at home in the Tony's Pizza Events Center with a 47-32 win over the Oregon Lightning. This week, they'll head to Billings, Montana, to take on the reigning champion Billings Outlaws Friday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET on EvergreenNOW.

In the Win Column

The Liberty have been through the ringer already this season and have been knocking on the door of their first win almost every week. I asked Head Coach Heron O'Neal how he was feeling after win #1, we're very happy with the outcome, he said, but was quick to add, we've still got a lot of work to do though, a lot of things to clean up.

The Liberty signed veteran quarterback Rakeem Cato last week, and Cato earned the right to start in practice last week for the Liberty. He impressed, tossing a touchdown on his first pass and leading the Liberty to a first-half lead in only nine offensive snaps, and ultimately leading the team to their first win.

What was Coach O'Neal impressed with in practice? His leadership, his command of the offense, and how quickly he picked it up. We were trying to do something to get a spark to a very lethargic offense we've had all year. He came in and lit it up for us. I'm very excited for his future, both short and long term, with the Liberty.

Big Matchup in Billings

It's a big week for the Liberty as they play a Billings team that won the championship last year and is highly regarded as one of the best teams in the league. They're shown some cracks against the Albany Firebirds the last couple of weeks, and Coach O'Neal is excited to return home to Billings, where he lives in the offseason.

It's a 16-hour bus trip for the Liberty, which they'll embark on Wednesday night. Coach O'Neal has been impressed with what he's seen on tape for Billings. I see a defense that flies around, they are very aggressive in that secondary, they make a lot of plays back there. They have a great defensive line that causes havoc on the quarterback and great linebackers that fly around and are physical.

Offensively, number five, Jevin Frett has our attention with all the different things they use him in. They have a great offensive line that protects and is very physical, athletic, and smart. Coach O'Neal has great respect for the coaching staff in Billings and has high praise for what a legend Coach Walker is. Tune in Friday night to catch the Liberty at Outlaws!

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.