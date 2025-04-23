Arena Football One's Week 7 Power Rankings

Arena Football One has shifted into high gear as Week 7 is already upon us. Below we rank all eight squads ahead of the action this weekend. Find out where your favorite AF1 team ranks this week! Looking to bet on AF1 this week and the remainder of the season? Head over to BettorEdge to get started!

8. (1-4) washington wolfpack

Kicking off our Week 7 Power Rankings with the Washington Wolfpack sliding to the eighth spot. After multiple weeks in the sixth position, Washington suffered a 68-20 defeat at the hands of the Nashville Kats at home this past Thursday night. Wide Receivers Ledarian McAllister and DeShon Williams have emerged as a top duo in AF1. The pair have combined for 44 receptions, 394 receiving yards, and nine receiving touchdowns to begin the year. Fullback/Linebacker Chei Hill has been a difference-maker on both sides of the ball as well. Hill ranks third in receiving yards amongst his teammates while simultaneously being Washington's team leader in sacks. Despite these great individual efforts, the Wolfpack have had consistency issues for the majority of the season. The Wolfpack have scored a league-worst 132 total points to begin the 2025 season. They also sit at last in the league with 348 offensive yards per game to begin the year. On defense, Washington is the only Arena Football One franchise to be on the losing end of three games in which their opponent has scored 60-plus points. Furthermore, they are last in the league in points allowed heading in Week 7 with 281. Head Coach J.R. Wells and the Wolfpack brass need to clean up these issues and start winning games to move up the rankings. Next up for the Wolfpack is a road matchup against the 1-4 Oregon Lightning this week.

7. (1-4) oregon lightning

Speaking of the Oregon Lightning, they move down one spot to seven this week. Another loss on the year brings Oregon to a 1-4 record to begin the year. Lightning Quarterback Dalton Cole continues to be a bright spot for this team. The left-handed Cole ranks second in passing yards (1,005), third in passing touchdowns (16), and third in rushing yards (110) to begin his 2025 campaign. The Lightning have assembled a trio of receivers that rival some of the best in the league. Wideouts Kris Lewis, Richy Anderson II, and Marquis Sampson are the only threesome of pass-catchers in the league to each have 200-plus receiving yards for the same team this year. Despite dishing out over 500 yards of offense per game, Oregon has just one win to show for it. Some of that can be attributed to poor defensive efforts. The Lightning have given up 240 total points to opponents so far this year, which is good for seventh worst in the league. Oregon is also the only team in the league to have given up at least 35 points per game in every game they have played to begin the year. The Lightning sit ahead of Washington based on the fact that they are a slightly better team on both sides of the ball. Oregon will play a Week 7 game against the Wolfpack and look to bounce back after a tough loss in Week 6.

6. (1-4) salina liberty

As we continue with our Week 7 Power Rankings, the sixth spot is now occupied by a team that won their first game of the season this weekend. The Salina Liberty arrive at six in this week's rankings after an impressive performance against the Lightning in Week 6. It appears the Liberty have found their QB1 in 2025 in veteran signal-caller Rakeem Cato. Cato tossed five touchdown passes in the team's 47-32 victory over Oregon. One win should not overshadow the amount of work Salina needs to continue to put in, though. Before this past weekend's win, the Liberty were viewed by many as a bottom-tier team in Arena Football One. With quarterback now squared away, look for the likes of Running back Tracy Brooks and Wide Receivers Malik Honeycutt and Edward Smith, Jr. to explode onto the scene in AF1. Brooks is a powerful, downhill runner who consistently finishes on the goal line. Smith, Jr. and Honeycutt have combined for 41 receptions for 538 yards, and 12 touchdowns for Salina this season. Defensively, the Liberty roster consists of great pass-rushers in Henry Kellogg and Kerry Starks. Kellogg leads the league in sacks with six heading into this week's action. Salina is ranked ahead of Oregon and Washington this week due to beating Oregon and playing better defensively compared to the Wolfpack. The Liberty will square off with the Billings Outlaws in Week 7 and look to continue to build on their positive momentum.

5. (2-2) nashville kats

The feisty Nashville Kats hold strong at five in this week's rankings. Nashville earned their second win of the season in convincing fashion over the Washington Wolfpack last Thursday night. The 68-20 win marked the second win in as many starts for Quarterback Tyler Kulka. Kulka has looked like a savvy veteran in Nashville's two victories this season. The six-foot-two, 225-pound signal-caller has accumulated eight total touchdowns with just one turnover in 2025. Fullback Carlton Brown and Wide Receiver Robert Jones, Jr. have made plays on the ground and through the air offensively in 2025. The Kats lead AF1 in rushing touchdowns with 12 so far this season. Nashville's defense has been dominant in the trenches which has translated to success in the secondary. Led by Defensive Tackles Roderick Perry II, Justin Alexandre, and Ezrah Thibodeaux, the Kats have pressured opposing quarterbacks at an alarming rate to begin the year. The result? Six interceptions and a league-leading 16 passes defensed for Nashville. Nashville jumps ahead of the other one-win teams based on more consistent performances against top competition this year. Consistency and protecting the football have been key factors in Nashville's success to begin their season. To keep the train rolling and keep stacking up W's, the Kats will look to get revenge on the Southwest Kansas Storm this Saturday night.

4. (2-2) billings outlaws

As we enter the top four teams in our Week 7 Power Rankings, we arrive at the Billings Outlaws. The Outlaws have run into an offensive juggernaut in the Albany Firebirds the last two weeks. Weeks 5 and 6 saw the Outlaws get silenced offensively in both contests while surrendering 101 points. Quarterback Braden Wingle and Wide Receiver Jevin Frett have established themselves as a premier duo in the league to begin the year. Wingle ranks in the top five in all major passing categories in 2025. The young signal-caller has protected the football to begin the year, throwing just three interceptions in four starts for the Outlaws. Wingle struggled in both losses for Billings, and veteran Quarterback Danny Southwick is waiting for his opportunity to prove he should be the starter moving forward. For Frett, he leads Arena Football One in receiving yards per game (78) and has become a reliable WR1 for Billings. The Outlaws have played fundamentally sound on defense, surrendering around 40 points per game to begin the year. The defense will need to make more game-altering plays moving forward to ensure more victories. Nashville and Billings are identical in most categories, but Billings gets the nod in the four spot based on better offensive production this season. With plenty of football left to be played, Billings is primed for a monster offensive performance in Week 7 when they face the Salina Liberty.

3. (4-2) southwest kansas storm

We arrive at number three in our Power Rankings via a four-win team in Arena Football One. The Southwest Kansas Storm have been brewing something special in Dodge City at the start of the 2025 season. Southwest Kansas defeated the previously unblemished Corpus Christi Tritons in thrilling fashion this past weekend on the road. With six other AF1 franchises sitting at three wins or less, the Storm have begun to carve out their place in the upper half of teams throughout the league. Offensively, everything flows through MVP-caliber Quarterback Jalen Morton. The six-foot-four gunslinger has taken the league by storm since his Arena football debut a few months back. He leads the league in passing yards (1,143), rushing yards (244), rushing touchdowns, (7), and total offensive yards (1,387) to begin the year. Credit to Wide Receivers Demarius Washington and Shiloh Flanagan and a solid offensive line for giving Morton the tools necessary to succeed in the AF1 so far. Defensively, the Storm's backfield is a threat to take it the other way on every down. Led by Defensive Backs Michael Lawson and Dontra Matthews, opposing offenses need to calculate every throw with precision. The dynamic duo has combined for 54 tackles, three forced fumbles, seven interceptions, and seven passes defensed in six games. Coach Gary Thomas and company will host the Nashville Kats in Week 7 as they search for their fifth win of the season.

2. (3-1) corpus christi tritons

As the list continues, we find a team with just one loss on the season in the Corpus Christi Tritons. The Tritons saw their undefeated season come to an end by the likes of the Southwest Kansas Storm this past Saturday. The Tritons have been a model of consistency on both offense and defense to begin the 2025 league year. Quarterback Fred Payton, Jr. continues to lead his team to victories and great outputs offensively. Payton, Jr. ranks in the top five in all major statistical categories including: passing yards (711), passing touchdowns (15), and rushing touchdowns (7). The Tritons receiving core is led by former Arena MVP Wide Receiver Darius Prince. Prince continues to cement his legacy as one of the greatest Arena football players of all time, racking up 311 yards and seven touchdowns this season. As we switch to the other side of the ball, Defensive Back Isaiah McFarland leads the league in interceptions with nine. McFar-Island has been unstoppable to begin the season, and offenses need to know where number 3 is on every play. The Tritons jump ahead of the likes of Billings and Southwest Kansas based on a better overall record to begin the year. Corpus Christi will host a powerhouse Albany Firebirds squad this weekend and look to show AF1 fans they are the top team in the league.

1. (5-0) albany firebirds

Arena Football One fans have come to expect the number one spot to be occupied by the Albany Firebirds in 2025. A perfect 5-0 record, an MVP-caliber Quarterback, and dominant defensive performances equate to greatness in the AF1. Sam Castronova has set the tone for all quarterbacks league-wide with 24 touchdown passes in five games. Wide Receiver Duane Brown has hauled in 12 of those passes and has looked elite for Albany. Wideouts Isiah Scott and Darien Townsend have been consistent, reliable options for Castronova as well. Defensively, the Firebirds' defensive front has played fantastic to begin the season. Led by big-time playmakers in Ezekiel Rose and Harold Love, they control the tempo for Albany's swarming defense. Defensive Backs Derrick Jones Jr. and Markus Smith have combined for eight interceptions thanks to the efforts of Albany's DT's and LB's playing sound in coverage. Kicker Henry Nell has been far and away the best placekicker in the league this season. In total, Nell has notched two field goals, 31 extra points, and an impressive eight deuces in five games in 2025. A true weapon on special teams has been one of the many difference makers for GM/HC Damon Ware this year. The Firebirds will look to keep their hot streak going as they square off with the Corpus Christi Tritons on Friday night.

