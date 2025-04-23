Oregon Lightning's Playbook: Mental Focus

April 23, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

The Oregon Lightning once again played a hard-fought battle against the Salina Liberty. But once again, with Oregon, they could not focus and limit mistakes. This has been a theme all year for Oregon: self-inflicted wounds. Chuck Jones understood the importance of getting this right, and it has still lingered on game day.

Mental Mistakes

Coach Jones continues to state that the team is where it needs to be offensively and defensively, but the mental mistakes are the main cause for concern. Game to game, fans can recognize two different teams, the Lightning, which are focused and flowing, and the Lightning that keep stepping on their own feet.

"Last week, the penalties killed us. Our practice was the best we had all year, and then we laid a pig. That's the only change we can make. It really is about execution. It's crazy we can't get that right. We are so close but yet so far. We brought refs out to practice to help clean things up this week. Kansas isa good team; we just helped them out a little bit too much, which keeps happening. We are right there."

Playing a Rival

Fans will quickly find out if the practice this week will help the Lightning focus more in live situations. The Wolfpack will head down to Oregon to face off with their rivals this week. Coach Jones understands that no matter how good or bad an opponent might be, that can all be thrown out the window with a rivalry game.

"We need to contain their quarterback. Rivalry games are always crazy. We have to get them frustrated up front and capitalize on their bad decision. Most importantly, not shoot ourselves in the foot."

Fans can catch all the AF1 action and the Lightning on Friday at 9:30 PM EST on EVERGREENNOW.

