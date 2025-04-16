Oregon Lightning Playbook: Revamped and Refreshed

April 16, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Oregon Lightning News Release







by Michael Neubert

The Oregon Lightning return to action this week after having last week off. Chuck Jones and the team have a rejuvenated mindset and are ready to fix their mistakes and want to prove it on the field. The Lightning will head out to Salina on Friday in hopes of avoiding another travel delay.

Changes Made

The Lightning's record is a reflection of the inability to limit mistakes and beating themselves on the field. Coach Jones and the players know this is important in taking the next step. With the much-needed rest week, the Lightning are ready to strike.

"We had a great week of practice. We just need to stop killing ourselves, there have been too many self-inflicted wounds. We added a wide receiver that we are familiar with, Bryce Goggins, is coming back in to help with the red zone. We have a lot of small shifty guys but this should help our red zone offense. We also made some changes up front, we got a little stronger on the defense front."

Keys to Victory

Chuck knows it's now or never for the Lightning and is focused on this game. Oregon feels they have beaten themselves too much and it will be a key this week to see if they can limit mistakes.

"We just have to have fewer mistakes than they do. Anything is liable versus a team trying to win their first game. Our defensive front needs to get pressure, shake the chemistry with a new quarterback, and not make mistakes. We can play anyone, it's just our time to turn a corner."

The Lightning will be live on EVERGREENNOW, Saturday, April 19th at 7:30 PM EST.

