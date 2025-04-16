April 16 Transactions Update

Here is the April 16, 2025, Arena Football One Transactions Update.

The following players have signed with their respective Arena Football teams for the 2025 season.

Milton Williams II Nashville WR

Gunner Raborn Nashville K

Tyler Cassel Washington OL

The following players have been placed on injured reserve.

Ky'Von Smith Nashville DB

The following players have been released and will be free agents once they clear waivers.

Thomas Butters Oregon WR

Malcom Banks Washington OL

The following players have been suspended indefinitely by the league.

Victor Leventritt Nashville K

