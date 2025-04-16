Billings Outlaws' Playbook: Bounce Back

April 16, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Billings Outlaws News Release







The Billings Outlaws are finally home after starting the year on the road. After taking their first loss last week against the Albany Firebirds, the Outlaws will host the Firebirds this week. Cedric Walker and the team understand it's time to give the home crowd a performance they have been waiting for.

Making Adjustments

Regardless of the outcome, Billings can take parts of last week's game to help them improve this week. Even with mistakes, this allows them to improve and correct for the future. Cedric echoes mistakes that started with him and continued onto the field.

"We have to pay more attention to detail. As the head coach, make sure the players know what to do and when they need to do it. We knew they would be physical but we left a lot of plays on the field. That all starts with me. We're going to make some changes and see where it ends up."

Back at Home

This game will be the first time Billings has played on their turf. Back in front of their home crowd should give them much-needed juice. With this and some adjustments, Cedric Walker and the team are ready to play.

"It's always good to be home. We haven't played at home in a year. We have to protect the quarterback this week. Our secondary needs to be in the right position. That begins with me and we are going to get better. We know it will be another physical game and we have to be just as physical as Albany."

The Billings Outlaws are set to host the Firebirds on Sunday, April 20th at 6:00 PM EST. Fans can catch the game on VICE SPORTS.

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.