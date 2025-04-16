Albany Firebirds' Playbook: Back to Back Billings

April 16, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Albany Firebirds News Release







The Albany Firebirds couldn't have scripted a better home game than they did last Sunday, defeating the Billings Outlaws 62-24. The Firebirds hit the road this weekend to face Billings again on Sunday, April 20th at 6:00 PM Eastern for another game of the week on ViceTV.

Albany Firebirds 62 - Salina Liberty 24

The game against Billings started as almost a perfect storm with everything aligned for Albany. In their first four offensive plays, they were up 21-0. It didn't take long until they took their halftime lead into the locker room 35-10.

They had an interception returned to the one-yard line, a kickoff return for a touchdown, and a fumble on the next kickoff that was recovered for a touchdown. To top it off, they even recovered a surprise onside kick.

"We had a really good game plan in place and all of the things we wanted to do in the first half, we did," Coach Damon Ware said. "We wanted to make sure that everybody in the league knows that the Championship is going to run through Albany."

Going into halftime with such a good lead, Coach Ware knew they couldn't become complacent in the second half, especially against Billings.

"With having big leads, complacency is a thing that can happen quite easily," Coach ware said. "That's what you preach as a coaching staff, that it's 0-0. It's easier said than done. I was glad that nobody got complacent through the course of the game, and we played all four quarters. That makes me feel really good about where we stand from a cultural standpoint as a team.

New Wide Receiver Signed

The Firebirds signed a new wide receiver in DeAndre Wallace. He's a 6-5 wide receiver who brings a big-bodied guy to the team.

"We have one bigger receiver in Isaiah Scott, and we wanted to add one more," Ware said. "You can see sometimes where having smaller guys can get problematic against bigger defensive backs. He's absorbed the offense very quickly, he's a very smart young man and a very good young man."

Easter Rematch In Billings

The Firebirds hit the road and travel to Billings to face the Outlaws on Easter. While it's a long trip and taking place on a holiday, Coach Ware is confident his team will be focused.

"As a football player, we play through holidays all the time. When there's a fight to be had, you know there's a fight to be had. It's tough to go all the way across the country and play a good football team in their house, on their home opener. We know they're going to be hyped up, and we just have to be ready to rise to the challenge."

This rematch should be very entertaining, and Albany is looking forward to taking on the challenge. Catch the action on Sunday, April 20th at 6:00 PM Eastern for the game of the week on ViceTV.

