Firebirds Remain Undefeated, Beat Tritons 64-27

May 24, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

The Albany Firebirds and the Corpus Christi Tritons faced off for the second time this season on Saturday night on Evergreen Now TV. Albany extended their record to 9-0, remaining undefeated with only one game left this season.

Close First Half

This game stayed fairly close at the beginning. With just five minutes left in the first quarter, it was 18-13, Albany leading. However, they poured it on after that, eventually winning 64-27. Albany started the game quickly, moving down the field with ease. Sam Castranova threw a touchdown pass to Darius Townsend to put them up 7-0.

Henry Nell picked up where he left off last time the Firebirds played the Tritons, and scored a deuce, extending the lead to 9-0. Corpus Christi didn't falter, though, moving the ball down the field and scoring a touchdown to pull within two points, 9-7.

The Firebirds also didn't miss a beat, as Castranova threw a deep pass to Duane Brown for a touchdown. The drive only took 45 seconds from start to finish and that was with the clock moving. Nell put another deuce up, extending the lead to 18-7.

However, the Tritons answered right back with a quick touchdown of their own as Fred Payton Jr. threw a nice pass to Richie Anderson, who had a nice run after the catch to score. The Tritons missed the extra point, but closed the lead to five points, 18-13.

The following two drives resulted in turnovers. The Tritons drove down the field, but on fourth and goal, Trevon Shorts intercepted the ball. The Firebirds were moving the ball down the line, however, Trevon Shorts fumbled a pitch from Castranova on the two-yard line.

The Firebirds held the Tritons and ended up scoring even quicker this time, using one play for 35 yards as Sam Castranova tossed another touchdown to Duane Brown. Henry Nell added another deuce to extend the lead to 27-13.

All Albany After That

The Firebirds controlled the entire second quarter, scoring sixteen points and holding the Tritons to zero. After recording a safety to extend their lead to 29-13, Isaiah Scott caught a touchdown pass from Castranova. Henry Nell kicked an extra point but did not get the deuce this time.

After holding the Tritons again, the Firebirds scored with less than a minute left in the first half. Sam Castranova threw an easy pass to offensive linemen Brandon Nicholson to extend their lead over the Tritons to 43-13.

The third quarter continued to slow the game down compared to the 40-point first quarter. The Tritons had a clock-consuming drive down the field. They took seven minutes off the clock before Fred Payton hit Quintavious Workman for a touchdown. They missed the two conversion following.

After not having the ball for eight minutes, the Firebirds only kept it for two minutes, driving down the field and scoring again. Castranova hit Duane Brown for the touchdown to extend the lead to 50-19.

In the fourth quarter, Marquel Wade and Darien Townsend both caught touchdown passes. Townsend's touchdown came from second-string quarterback Robert McCoy Jr. Workman added another touchdown for the Tritons. The game ended with the Firebirds winning 64-27, and just one victory to go to achieve the perfect record for the regular season.

Castranova To DB3

The hardest combo to defend was at it again as Sam Castranova found Duane Brown III for multiple touchdowns again. Castranova finished with 22 completions for 276 yards and seven touchdowns. Eight of those completions went to Duane Brown for 113 yards and three touchdowns.

Darien Townsend also had a really nice game, catching all six of his targets for 104 yards and two touchdowns. The Firebirds have another short break again before facing the Washington Wolfpack on June 14th in their final game of the regular season.

The Tritons have the Nashville Kats coming to town on June 1st before hitting the road to face the Kats again on June 14th. The Tritons are currently in fourth place, while the Kats are in third. These will be crucial games for the playoff race as the Tritons can still get in with a win or two.







