Washington Wolfpack Playbook: New Energy, New Focus

May 24, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

We tread into Week 11 of the Af1 season with the playoffs looming. Despite a 2-7 record, Washington coach JR Wells knows they are still very much in the playoff hunt. However, that became a little tougher this month with the league announcing a contracted playoff field. Still, Coach Wells is keeping the narrative simple.

"The voice is simple, play good football," Wells said. "You know, control what you can control, execute, do your job. That's the most important thing."

Of course, that doesn't mean that they didn't shake things up. The Wolfpack made some changes to spark the squad this week.

"We made a shift in our program. We got rid of a few guys, brought in a group of new guys. Some new energy, some new focus - because that's really what it comes down to. Focus: follow, one, course, until, successful," he said. "All we can do is focus on our controllables, play good football, do our job, and execute."

While we didn't get into the specifics of those changes - you'll be able to see those on the field - Coach Wells was honest about the timing.

"Full transparency, I think I waited a little late in the game to make some of these must needed changes. They'll see out there this weekend the type of changes that we made," Wells said. "There was just some energy that needed to change within our program because we felt there was something going on and we really didn't know what it was. So we just needed to make some moves and bring in some new energy, some new buzz, and we're going to see what happens."

And the results are going to show this week in Southwest Kansas. Coach Wells knows that if they come together and play their game - the playoffs aren't that far off.

"We're still in it, you know, as crazy as it is looking at our record," he said. "We need to show up against Southwest a really solid organization and play all four quarters and compete together - bond as a unit. I think we'll be able to do some really cool things."

Washington's game with the Southwest Kansas Storm is this Sunday at 4pm EST. This game will air on VICE TV.







