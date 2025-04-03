Pack The Den Fan Contest Announced

April 3, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Washington Wolfpack News Release







How many fellow fans can you bring to a future game or games and help us pack the Wolves' Den? Fill out the form below to enter to win our "Leader of the Pack" VIP experience for you and a guest at the May 4th game including:

-Tailgate VIP Passes

-Arena Suite Tickets

-Arena Food & Drink

-PreGame Wolfpack Locker Room Visit

-Leading the Team onto Bosch Field

-Honorary Coin Toss

-Halftime Ride in the Howler Truck

-Howl of the Game

-Player of the Game Presentation

-Postgame Player Meetup

-Wolfpack Team Signed AF1 Football

The winner will be determined on May 2nd 2024 at 12pm Pacific Time by total tickets purchased through their name. Ticket numbers can be for one game or a combination of all three games remaining in the regular season. A contest leaderboard will be available to view on this website, on social, and at the game on April 17th to track your progress!

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.