Nashville Kats Host Oregon Lightning Friday Night in Week 4 Showdown

April 3, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Nashville Kats News Release







Arena Football One action continues this week with three more great matchups on the schedule. Week 4 will kick off Thursday night with a West Division showdown between the Outlaws and Wolfpack. Here's a look at all three Week 4 game previews. (All times are Eastern).

Billings Outlaws (1-0) at Washington Wolfpack (1-1)

Thursday, April 3rd, 9:00 p.m. Live on EVERGREENNOW

Week 4 kicks off with a little Thursday night arena action. Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, will be the host for this West Division showdown. The defending champion Billings Outlaws, impressed in their lone game so far this season with a 78-36 win over the Oregon Lightning. The Lightning started slow in that game, then opened the floodgates in the second half, destroying the third West Division team.

Washington has two games under their belt, suffering a Week 1 loss to the Southwest Kansas Storm 63-33. Then they beat the Oregon Lighting in Week 2 in a comeback 35-28 win. The win over Oregon was a tale of two halves, the Lightning striking early and dominating before the Wolfpack circled around and bit back.

Players to Watch:

Shawn McFarland was the star of the Billings offense in their Week 1 win. He got the ball early and often and wasn't easy to bring down. The Lightning ended up bringing extra men in the box to try and stop him. Multiple plays it took four Lightning players to bring down the bruising back.

For Washington, it'll be quarterback Ed Crouch, who replaced Joseph Hess just before halftime of the Oregon game and led the Wolfpack on their big comeback. Coach JR Well is excited for Crouch, saying "We're just, just getting started with him. He loves this game."

Oregon Lightning (1-2) at Nashville Kats (0-2)

Friday, April 4th, 7:30 p.m. Live on EVERGREENNOW

The Lightning travel to Nashville, Tennessee's Nashville Municipal Auditorium to square off with the Nashville Kats in what is setting up to be a thrilling game. Both of these teams have been close and looked much improved in their recent matchups. Oregon just stunned the Storm in Dodge City Sunday night, hitting a game-winner as time expired on a Hail Mary. Finishing a game strong after blowing a lead to Washington the game before and being dismantled by Billings in Week 1.

The Kats opened up the season on the road in Week 0, where they fell to the Southwest Kansas Storm 40-26. They rallied in Week 3 when they kept the Albany Firebirds on the ropes late before losing 42-34. Now, both needing a win to get or keep their season going in the right direction this should be a solid matchup between two teams getting their legs under them.

Players to Watch:

For Oregon, it's quarterback Dalton Cole, the Real American Beer player of the week in Week 3. Cole racked up 258 passing yards, 44 rushing yards, and five touchdowns, including the game-winner as time expired. In Nashville, it'll also be the quarterback position, but for a different reason. The team released Rakeem Cato on Tuesday, leaving Tyler Kulka as the long quarterback rostered at the time of this publishing.

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.