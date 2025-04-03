Salina Liberty Playbook: First Home Game

April 3, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Salina Liberty News Release







The Salina Liberty are looking forward to their first home game of the season! After starting out 0-2, they'll host the 2-0 Albany Firebirds Sunday, April 6th, 6:30 p.m. Live on VICETV for the Game of the Week. The Liberty host their home games at the Tony's Pizza Events Center in Salina, Kansas.

A Tough Loss

The Liberty are coming off another tough loss to the Corpus Christi Tritons in Week 3, a team they also lost to back in Week 1. After starting strong in the first half, the Liberty were unable to keep the Tritons at bay in the second half. Coach Heron O'Neal shared his thoughts on the loss at Corpus. "Well, I'm definitely happy with the progression; it's just not at the rate I wanted to see at the moment." "If you look at it as a whole, you can definitely see from the first game to the second game major improvements." Coach O'Neal went on to say, "We've got some different personnel, I think it was seven players who played their first arena game in that second game."

On to Week 4

"We need to get better and more consistent, that's the thing that I'm looking at is consistency." Coach O'Neal told me the same thing he tells me every week when I ask now they are preparing for the next opponent. "Basically the same way every week, getting ourselves ready to go." Doing the things we need to do better and more consistent." For Coach O'Neal, it's all about constantly making themselves better.

"We're going up against a great Albany team, a great franchise, a great organization." "They are the team that put us out of the playoffs last year, so we're definitely looking forward to the matchup." Having until Sunday to get his newer players acclimated is a huge bonus for the Liberty. Coach said the team is pumped to play in front of the dedicated Salina fans for the first time this season. If you can't make it to the game, don't forget to tune in live on VICETV.

