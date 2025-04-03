April 3 Transactions Update
April 3, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
The following players have been signed by their respective Arena Football teams.
Ryan Knight Billings K
Dalton Oliver Nashville QB
Dakari Thorpe Nashville WR
Tom Butters Oregon WR
Neville Smith Jr. Oregon DB
Malik Jones Oregon OL
The following players have been placed on injured reserve,
Javonte Hayes Oregon DB
Trevontae Long Nashville WR
The following players have been placed on the physically unable to perform list.
Roland Foiyoe Oregon OL
The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and will be free agents once they clear waivers.
Joe Powell Oregon DB
