April 3 Transactions Update

April 3, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The following players have been signed by their respective Arena Football teams.

Ryan Knight Billings K

Dalton Oliver Nashville QB

Dakari Thorpe Nashville WR

Tom Butters Oregon WR

Neville Smith Jr. Oregon DB

Malik Jones Oregon OL

The following players have been placed on injured reserve,

Javonte Hayes Oregon DB

Trevontae Long Nashville WR

The following players have been placed on the physically unable to perform list.

Roland Foiyoe Oregon OL

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and will be free agents once they clear waivers.

Joe Powell Oregon DB

