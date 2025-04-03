Chuck McDowell to Serve as Honorary Guest for Nashville Kats Arena Football Game on April 4

April 3, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Nashville Kats News Release







The Nashville Kats are proud to announce that Chuck McDowell will be the honorary guest for the team's home game on Thursday, April 4, with kickoff at 6:30 PM at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. McDowell will be honored with the ceremonial coin flip, recognizing his invaluable contributions to the return of arena football in Music City.

A passionate supporter of the sport and once an investor in last year's ownership group, McDowell personally funded and oversaw extensive renovations to the historic Nashville Municipal Auditorium, ensuring it became a true home for the Kats. His efforts transformed the arena into a high-energy football venue, proudly showcasing the team's colors and branding throughout.

Although McDowell ultimately parted ways with the previous ownership group, his impact on the Kats and their fans is undeniable. In appreciation of his commitment and generosity, the new ownership team-Fisher, Pogue, and DeVoursney-is thrilled to welcome him back and express their gratitude for the foundation he helped lay.

"We wouldn't be playing in this incredible home without Chuck's dedication," said Bobby Devoursney, Partner and Chief Executive Officer. "His contributions to the Nashville Kats go beyond financial investment-he believed in this team, this city, and this fanbase. We're honored to have him back on the field for this special moment."

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to witness the ceremonial coin flip, a fitting tribute to a man who played a vital role in bringing the Kats back to life.

Tickets for the April 4 game are available now. Join us at Nashville Municipal Auditorium as we celebrate Chuck McDowell and continue our journey toward a championship season!

