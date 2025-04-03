The Billings Outlaws Playbook: Back in Action

April 3, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

No Excuses

The Billings Outlaws are set to take on the Washington Wolfpack on Thursday. With an off week last week, the Outlaws are sitting at 1-0 atop the West division. Billings looks to continue their dominant showing from Week 1 performance. Cedric Walker mantra is always 1-0 every week but along with that there's no room to make excuses.

"Playing on the road and traveling, all those things are excuses. Our approach is the same, and we had a good week of practice. We watched the film, and we saw the comeback win by Washington, so we know what's in front of us. We need to be physical to take care of business defensively and create turnovers. Offensively we need to be efficient but we need our defense and secondary to step up."

Finding a leader

With a tricky schedule to start the season and multiple road games, teams often need players to step in with leadership presence. To this point in the season, Cedric Walker spoke about how strong the team's unity is. However, with the long schedule ahead, a few players are starting to take on more of a leadership role.

"We have had a few guys who are really stepping up into that leadership role. Jamezz Kimbrough. Braden Wingle, even though he's a rookie, he is showing us something. Cedric Thomas, on the defensive side, is vocal. He had a rough Week 1 for his standards, but he's back in the saddle, and guys are listening to him. They are all vocal in the locker room, on and off the field. These guys on the team trust each other."

The Billings Outlaws will travel to Washington to try and extend their lead in the West division. Fans can catch the Outlaws on the EVERGREENNOW App and all AF1 games.

