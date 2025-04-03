Rayne Fernandez to Perform National Anthem April 4

April 3, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Nashville Kats News Release







NASHVILLE, TN - Get ready, Music City! The Nashville Kats are heating up their home game tomorrow at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, and we've got a great National Anthem performance lined up by the talented Rayne Fernandez, formerly known as Simply Rayne.

Rayne Fernandez is a rising star who first gained attention on TikTok, amassing over 1.7 million followers with her engaging content. Her popularity led her to win DJ Khaled's national "Next Up" contest in 2022.

Beyond social media, Rayne has shared stages with artists like Lil Wayne, Future, Migos, Khalid, and Wiz Khalifa. She also appeared in a concert trailer for Beyoncé's 2013 Miss Carter Show World Tour.

Her music blends R&B, pop, and hip-hop influences, reflecting her Afro-Latina heritage. Rayne's latest single, "Already Good," showcases her empowering message of self-assurance and independence.

With Rayne setting the tone and the Nashville Kats delivering an entertaining football game, tomorrow promises a fusion of soulful melodies and thrilling action.

Doors open at 5:30 PM, and kickoff is at 6:30 PM. Don't miss out!

