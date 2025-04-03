Albany Firebirds Playbook: Can Firebirds Start 3-0?

April 3, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Albany Firebirds News Release







The Albany Firebirds are coming off a gritty 42-34 win against the Nashville Kats. Now they'll turn their focus to another road game. The Firebirds take on the Salina Liberty on Sunday, April 6th at 6:30 PM Eastern for the game of the week on ViceTV.

Albany Firebirds 42 - Nashville Kats 34

The Firebirds' first road game was a gritty back-and-forth game where they ended up on top after holding the Kats' offense to zero points in the fourth quarter. What started as a quick offensive game it was 30-27 at halftime. Both defenses made adjustments, but Albany's defense came out on top.

Albany quarterback Sam Castranova was under constant duress from the Kats' defensive line, however, he never waivered or looked flustered from it. Coach Damon Ware said that's just the kind of player Castranova is and praised his quarterback.

Tensions were high in the game and the game looked to be getting quite chippy on the field. However, Coach Ware wasn't worried about it.

"Football is a gladiator sport. At the end of the day, it was a tough game, a lot of veterans and players who have played many years and many snaps. It was a hard-fought game and ultimately, we were happy to come out with the win."

One of the most pivotal moments came when Coach Ware challenged a play after Albany didn't get a fourth down conversion late in the fourth. The Kats had been running an illegal blitz, and Coach Ware challenged that there should have been a penalty. He was right, and it may have been the last thing needed to seal the game for them.

"This didn't just pop out. This is something that happened starting in the first quarter and I had already talked to the officials about it. There are two players who can twist, the noseguard and the linebacker, and they were leaving all game. I had informed the officials from the beginning that that was an illegal defense. I have great respect for the officials and what they do, but this was a big one." Ware won the challenge, and it was confirmed that it was an illegal defense and illegal blitz.

Headed To Salina

The Firebirds hit the road again to take on the Salina Liberty, who are looking to win their first game. A back-to-back road game, especially after a game as physical as the game against Nashville, can be a tough one. However, Coach isn't worried about his team.

"At home, on the road, it's football. You can build a lot of continuity and closeness on road games this far. We have to deal with this being a long trip in general, but we've got things in place to make sure everybody is at the place at the right time getting ready for the game."

