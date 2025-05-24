No Escape for the Outlaws: Salina Liberty Lays Down the Law

May 24, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

The Salina Liberty defeated the Billings Outlaws Saturday evening to complete the season sweep. 60-41 was the final score in a game that started with fireworks from the opening kickoff before the Liberty blew it wide open in the second half. Salina moves to 3-5 on the season while the Billings Outlaws fall to 3-6.

As it Happened

This game started with fireworks. The Salina Liberty's Dezmon Epps took the opening kickoff to the house to put the Liberty up 7-0 just seconds into the game. The Outlaws quickly answered as Malik Henry tossed a touchdown pass to Arthur Anderson IV to tie it up. Salina's first offensive snap was a 38-yard bomb touchdown pass from Rakeem Cato to Malik Honeycutt. After the Outlaws turned the ball over on downs, Cato and Honeycutt hooked up again and the Liberty took a 21-7 lead after only four offensive snaps.

Arena legend Darius Prince got the Outlaws back on the board after taking the ensuing kickoff to the house for a touchdown. After a blocked extra point, Salina held a 21-13 lead. The teams exchanged turnovers, Rakeem Cato throwing an interception for Salina before a miscue led to a Shaq Bond fumble recovery to get Salina the ball back. They'd begin their drive down the field as the first quarter came to an end.

The Liberty began the second quarter just like the first quarter, as veteran Tracy Brooks punched the ball in on the ground to extend the Salina lead to 28-13. Freddie McGee III made an interception in the end zone while falling over the wall to give the Liberty the ball back. Outlaws defensive lineman Jamel Winn II made a big guy interaction, but a roughing the passer penalty would erase the turnover. The Liberty turned the ball over on downs, and then picked off Malik Henry again in the end zone; this time it was Lamont Wade.

That led to a 28-yard field goal by Salina kicker Bailey Hale with 56 seconds left in the half. On the ensuing kickoff, Hale nailed a DUECE to extend the Liberty lead to 33-13. Billings drove down the field before another interception in the end zone by Salina with one second left on the clock. Henry's third interception in the first half. Salina attempted a long field goal after an unsportsmanlike penalty on the Outlaws, but couldn't convert. Salina would take a 33-13 lead into the half.

Second Half

The Billings Outlaws came out of the locker room swinging. Malik Henry quickly found Darius Prince for a touchdown. Their extra point woes continue as they miss the extra point, but a penalty gives them a second chance. They went for two but were unable to convert. The rest of the quarter would go by quickly, but Salina would find the answer as Rakeem Cato found Fast Ed Smith for a Liberty touchdown. Then Malik Henry threw his fourth interception, this one would result in a pick-six by Kyle Chandler. The quarter would end with Salina up 46-19.

Billings' first play of the fourth quarter would be an attempt to convert on fourth down, which failed. Salina would blow the game open with a Honeycutt Hattrick as Cato found Honeycutt for a third touchdown connection to take a 53-19 lead. The Outlaws would strike quickly on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Henry to a wide-open Arthur Anderson; the two-point conversion was good, this time cutting the lead to 53-27. The Liberty wasted no time as Rakeem Cato loaded up the rocket and dropped a pass in the bucket for Tracy Brooks, who rumbled over multiple defenders for a touchdown. Salina takes a 60-27 lead.

Malik Henry found Hunter Swoboda for a touchdown, and then ran in the two-point conversion to make it 60-35. Javon Kilgo came in at quarterback for the Liberty with 8:01 left in the game. He'd lead the team down the field before throwing a pick-six to Dwayne Hollis to cut the lead to 60-41. Salina would run the clock out on their final possession and seal the game 60-41.

Impact Players

Rakeem Cato was 15-26 on the day, tossing the ball for 292 yards and five touchdown passes. His favorite target was Malik Honeycutt who caught the ball eight times for 159 yards and three touchdowns. The Outlaws' defensive unit stood tall, holding Billings to just one offensive touchdown in the first half. They combined for four interceptions and a fumble recovery on the night. Bailey Hale can't go without a mention as the kicker was 7-8 on extra point attempts, 1-2 from field goal range, and added two points with a deuce.

Arthur Anderson was the brightest spot on the Outlaws' offense. He caught the ball nine times for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Darius Prince contributed seven catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on offense, while adding another touchdown on a kickoff return for a touchdown. On the defensive side, Dewayne Hollis had two interceptions, including a pick-six off Javon Kilgo late in the game.

Next Up

The Salina Liberty host the Washington Wolfpack next week in Salina. Kickoff for Saturday, May 31st, is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on EvergreenNOW. The Outlaws head home where they'll be the hosts for the Oregon Lightning in a battle of two teams whose playoff hopes are likely to be on life support. Kickoff for Sunday, June 1st, is set for 8:00 p.m. ET, also on EvergreenNOW.







