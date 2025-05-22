Albany Firebirds' Playbook: Prepping for Everyone's Best

May 22, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

The Albany Firebirds are coming off a bye week, sitting at 8-0. They've locked the number one seed up in the playoffs and have just two games remaining on their schedule. This week, the Corpus Christi Tritons are coming into town. The game can be seen on EvergreenTV 7 PM Eastern on Saturday, May 24th.

Remaining Undefeated

The Albany Firebirds trailed by 12 points at one point against Nashville two weeks ago. It was the first time they'd been down by double-digit points all year. In fact, it was one of the few times all year they had trailed. However, they didn't falter and powered their way to victory. They went into halftime ahead by two, 30-28. The Firebirds proceeded to outscore the Kats in the third quarter, 28-7.

Having remained undefeated and locked the number-one seed has been special for the Firebirds and aligned with their preseason goals.

"You start the season every year with a set of goals, and any time you can knock off some of the goals, it's a great thing," Head Coach Damon Ware said. "Obviously, you don't want to lose a game. It's not always realistic to think you can go undefeated, but it is always a goal and something you try to reach and strive for."

"Being undefeated is a great thing. We've played really good football, had some tough moments, and gone through adversity. It's a testament to the team, our team culture, and how much everybody's bought into the situation. It's a really good feeling as a head coach that we're doing all the right things."

With just two games remaining in the regular season, the Firebirds will look to remain undefeated this week against Corpus Christi.

A Rematch Off The Bye Week

The Firebirds are coming off a bye week this week, but don't expect that to slow them down. They're focused on their goals and on continuing to win football games. Coach Ware is approaching everything as business as usual.

"Taking time off isn't something I'm worried about. Obviously, yes, you dust the rust off once you get back and get back into the groove. It's more about getting out of the daily routine (when on the bye). We've had a really good week of practice. Everybody takes vacations. When you take a vacation and come back, are you a bad employee? No. It's the same for us," Coach Ware said.

The Firebirds and Tritons faced each other at the end of April in what was the first-ever 100-point arena game, with the Firebirds winning 100-12. Coach Ware knows that some of the Tritons may have that in the back of their mind. However, he also knows that every team is going to be giving them their best right now.

"I'm sure they feel some kind of way. Are they going to come out spirited and fired up? Sure. However, we truly believe everybody's best games are played against us because we are the team everybody wants to beat. We know that beating us can make somebody's whole season, so we're prepared week in and week out to get everybody's best. So for us, it's staying in the moment, executing good football, and staying mentally in the now," Coach Ware said.

Evergreen TV Showdown

The game can be caught on Saturday, May 24th at 7 PM Eastern, 4 PM Pacific. Expect a loud and fired-up crowd for the hometown Firebirds, just as they've had all season. If you can't make it to the game, you can catch the game on EvergreenTV. Make sure you tune in to see if the Firebirds can continue their undefeated season!







