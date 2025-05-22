May 22 Transactions Update
May 22, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
The following players have been signed by their respective AF1 teams.
Prince Umanmielen Albany DL/LB
Joshua Moore SW Kansas OL
The following players have been placed on short-term injured reserve.
Logan Wright SW Kansas RB
The following players have been placed on season-ending injured reserve.
Jonathan MacCollister Albany DL
The following players have been released.
Ledarian McAllister Washington WR
Rodney Timmons Washington OL
Arena Football One Stories from May 22, 2025
- Nashville Kats Playbook: Execution Equals Excellence - Nashville Kats
- May 22 Transactions Update - AF1
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.