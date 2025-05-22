May 22 Transactions Update

The following players have been signed by their respective AF1 teams.

Prince Umanmielen Albany DL/LB

Joshua Moore SW Kansas OL

The following players have been placed on short-term injured reserve.

Logan Wright SW Kansas RB

The following players have been placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Jonathan MacCollister Albany DL

The following players have been released.

Ledarian McAllister Washington WR

Rodney Timmons Washington OL







