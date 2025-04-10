Oregon Lightning Playbook: Bye Week

The Oregon Lightning have been in all their games all season long. With a different outcome on a series or two, the team would be near the top of the standings. However, that is how football rolls and Oregon is looking to fight its way back up the standings for a hunt into the playoffs. Chuck Jones and the Lightning are off this week with a bye, which gives the team a much-needed rest break and a chance to reshape the team.

Well Timed Break

Last week, the Oreon Lightning landed in Nashville just hours before kick-off due to inclement weather. That took a toll, traveling 40 hours to get to the game. The bye week, unironically, was well placed and gave the team a chance to refresh and look at what needs to change.

"We are going to have a total revamp. We released some players that just didn't get it. We are finding the pieces to support each other. We are one or two plays from beating everyone besides Bllings; we needed some personnel that could just be ready to play. I gave the guys the week off. The guys needed some rest. It also gave the staff a chance to sit down and see what we were doing as a team."

Recharge and Revamp

All is not lost with the Lightning, the team is close to being a winning club. There are plenty of great players to name a few Dalton Cole, Kris Lewis, Nicholas Brassell, Amani Peoples, newcomers Tom Butters and Miquel Pillow-Smiley have flashed. But these guys need more support to make waves in the league.

"We made changes in the box to help Peoples and Pillow-Smiley. The defense needs to stop giving up points. Our secondary is solid. But then we have some breakdowns, and with the personnel changes, it will help. We have some time to change things. Going forward, we are going to be a problem."

With the bye week, Oregon won't be back in action until April 19th, when they will host the Salina Liberty. Fans can catch the Lightning and all AF1 action on EVERGREENNOW all season long.

