April 10 Transactions Update

April 10, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







An exciting weekend of Arena Football is almost here and there will be nothing but excitement around the league as we all count down to a jam-packed Sunday Night of action between the Billings Outlaws and the Albany Firebirds. Here is the April 10, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.

The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams for the 2025 season.

Dean Faithful Billings K

The following players have been placed on recallable reassignment by their respective AF1 teams.

Simeon Burns Billings DB

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and will be free agents once they clear waivers.

David Faccone SW Kansas LB

Ryan Knight Billings K

