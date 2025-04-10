Corpus Christi Tritons Playbook: Week 5

April 10, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Corpus Christi Tritons News Release







The Corpus Christi Tritons have their first road trip of the season, traveling to Everett to take on the Washington Wolfpack. We spoke with Coach Anderson to get his thoughts leading up to the game.

Approaching Washington

Coach Anderson is not interested in changing his team's game plan, and with Washington making the change at quarterback to Ed Crouch Jr, he is content with how his defense will match up. The Tritons defense put up fantastic sack numbers through two games against Salina. Their primary goal is to contain Crouch and avoid letting him scramble.

"The game plan is going to be the same... don't let him get out of the pocket to use his legs, which he can do really well."

Last Week's Fix

The Tritons put together a nearly complete performance in their last game. Fantastic defense and an unstoppable offense was only brought down by a ludicrous amount of penalties. This team has yet to fire on all cylinders, and the last game against Salina is as close as we have gotten to seeing everything click together for Corpus. Coach will not stand for excessive penalties and wants to get this team to what it can truly be.

"We got away with [the penalties], but we're not going to get away with it again. Like I said, this is Arena Football- anything can happen."

"When we gel, I think it's going to be at the right time, and it's going to be a very scary team to play against."

