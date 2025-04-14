Corpus Christi Sails over the Wolfpack 61-21

This game was like a roller coaster in the dark. The momentum of the game jerked and switched in complete opposite directions without a moment's notice. This wild ride ended in the Tritons beating the Wolfpack 61-21.

Summary

There were two defining parts to this game. The first was an abundance of turnovers. Both teams combined for seven interceptions and eleven fumbles. Generally speaking, the Wolfpack were less protective of the ball, totalling 11 turnovers by themselves, but there were clear moments when each team benefitted from the other's failure to protect the ball. Early in the game it was the Wolfpack. Corpus Christi threw an interception deep in their own territory on the first drive. After that, it was an easy punch in for QB Ed Crouch Jr. Then, back-to-back sacks lead to the Tritons fumbling in their own endzone, earning the Wolfpack a safety. The Wolfpack would then go on to score a touchdown on the following drive. For the rest of the game, it was the Tritons capitalizing on Washington's mistakes: pick-sixes, fumbles deep in their own territory, and scoop and score.

The other defining part of this game was just how streaky it was. Of course, the Wolfpack scored 15 unanswered to start off the game. That was immediately followed up with 27 unanswered points by the Tritons. All of that was just the first half, too. After the initial score by Washington to start the third quarter, the Tritons went on a run of 34 unanswered points.

The shining jewel in this game was the Tritons defense. If you watched them in previous games, you knew they were going to challenge Crouch with constant pressure, causing him to make a lot of throws on the run. That led to three interceptions and lots of throws out of play.

Washington Whiffs

The Wolfpack got the benefit of a lot of the Tritons' mistakes, and it was like that from the get go. They were able to capitalize on Corpus turnovers early which catapulted them to an early 15-0 lead. However, they just let it slip away after that, unable to score for the rest of the half and going down 27-15. Coming out of the locker room at half, the Wolfpack definitely played with some higher motivation. In four short plays, they marched down the field for six, showing they were not ready to back down and cutting the Tritons lead to six. For the rest of the game, the Tritons gave the ball back to the Wolfpack three more times off of interceptions, but they were never able to capitalize.

After that touchdown in the third quarter, the quality of play steadily deteriorated. It might be best defined as self-sabotage. The Wolfpack allowed the Tritons to recover two kickoffs off the net, gave up a scoop and score, and gave up a pick-six. When they were not giving the ball up, they hardly made any progress on offense and were never able to close the deal with a score.

Tritons Can't Keep it Clean

This is another game for the Tritons with rather high production but with serious housekeeping issues. The penalties continued to plague the Tritons. Last game it was unsportsmanlike conduct, but this week it was play-calling and formation issues. Of the eleven penalties, there were four delay of games and three illegal formation/defense. This is something the Tritons were trying to improve over the bye week, and it was a hard watch seeing them continue with the miscues.

If you cut out fumbles and interceptions, the Tritons scored on six out of seven drives. It is crazy to think what this game would have been if not for the four interceptions and two fumbles. Although there were plenty of points facilitated through the offense, the trend continues of the Tritons defense lending a helping hand. Two pick sixes, courtesy of DeWayne Hollis and Isaiah McFarland, and the scoop and score from Solo Tusa meant that the Corpus Christi defense accounted for 18 of the 61 points.

Impact Players for Washington

The Wolfpack would not have been able to accomplish what they would without Deshon Williams or Aakiel Greer. Both of the receivers had a touchdown through the air, and Williams ended up with seven receptions on the night. Ijaaz Rashid did the heavy lifting on defense and special teams. He had 73 kick return yards with a long of 41, as well as six tackles and a sack.

Impact Players for Corpus Christi

The Tritons trend of major defensive impact continues. DeWayne Hollis and Isaiah McFarland each get to chalk up another major performance. Together they had two pick-sixes and 12 tackles. Outside of the defensive backfield, mike linebacker Chase Alisauckus and lineman Torrance Williams had domineering presences. Together they had two sacks and nearly 20 tackle for loss yards.

Takeaways from the Game

The Wolfpack can turn a corner on the season if they can manage the things that are within their control and give Ed Crouch Jr more time to pass. They have shown that they struggle against the league's top teams, and allowing Crouch more time to facilitate an offense would go a long way.

The Tritons are a good team, but they again got the benefit of an opponent making mistakes. This team does not overlook any opponent week-to-week, but they have a massive game against the Firebirds in a few weeks. A lot of factors are at play for that game, and it would be a shame if the penalties and turnovers are the reason they lose.

